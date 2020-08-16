This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 16 August, 2020
Frampton and Conlan advertise world title claims with York Hall stoppages

Frampton stopped Darren Traynor in the seventh, while Conlan stopped Sofiane Takoucht in final round.

By The42 Team Sunday 16 Aug 2020, 12:08 AM
Frampton: tuned up for shot at Herring (file photo).
Image: Stevie English/INPHO
Image: Stevie English/INPHO

CARL FRAMPTON AND Michael Conlan both took another step towards world title shots with stoppage wins in York Hall on Saturday night.

Frampton stopped Darren Traynor with a thunderous body shot in the seventh round and immediately turned his attention to an overdue meeting with WBO super-featherweight champion Jamel Herring.

The pair had been scheduled to meet in Windsor Park in June, a fight which was postponed due to Covid-19, but promoter Bob Arum has indicated that the fight is now likely to take place in November — provided Herring beats Jonathan Oquendo next month.

In the co-main event, Conlan cut loose to stop Sofiane Takoucht in the final round of their featherweight contest.

Conlan was in control throughout as he improved his professional record to an unbeaten 14-0 (8 KOs), although there were moments of concern as he was docked two points by referee Steve Gray for low blows.

It looked as though the 10-round contest was set to go to the judges’ cards but Conlan stepped on the gas in the 10th, rattling Takoucht with a left hook and then pouring on the pressure until referee Gray was forced to intervene.

The42 Team

