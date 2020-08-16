Frampton and Conlan advertise world title claims with York Hall stoppages

CARL FRAMPTON AND Michael Conlan both took another step towards world title shots with stoppage wins in York Hall on Saturday night.

Frampton stopped Darren Traynor with a thunderous body shot in the seventh round and immediately turned his attention to an overdue meeting with WBO super-featherweight champion Jamel Herring.

The pair had been scheduled to meet in Windsor Park in June, a fight which was postponed due to Covid-19, but promoter Bob Arum has indicated that the fight is now likely to take place in November — provided Herring beats Jonathan Oquendo next month.

In the co-main event, Conlan cut loose to stop Sofiane Takoucht in the final round of their featherweight contest.

Conlan was in control throughout as he improved his professional record to an unbeaten 14-0 (8 KOs), although there were moments of concern as he was docked two points by referee Steve Gray for low blows.

It looked as though the 10-round contest was set to go to the judges’ cards but Conlan stepped on the gas in the 10th, rattling Takoucht with a left hook and then pouring on the pressure until referee Gray was forced to intervene.

Big stoppage in the 10th round 😱



