FORMER ALL BLACK Carl Hayman has said he only has a “certain amount of brain energy per day” due to early onset dementia.

Hayman had a rugby career up there with the best in one of the toughest positions in the sport.

The former tight-head prop played 45 Tests for New Zealand, he won the Champions Cup three times and lifted the French Top 14 before retiring in 2015.

Despite the on-field accolades and achievements, the ex-front-rower now suffers from early-onset dementia aged just 43.

He often has memory losses and has had suicidal thoughts due to the neurodegenerative disease.

“It essentially means that I have a certain amount of brain energy per day,” Hayman said.

“Someone explained to me that it’s like getting up in the morning and your cell phone is on 30% battery and you have to get through your day with your cell phone on 30%.

“You’re pretty careful with what you do and how you spend that energy.

“That’s the best way I can sum it up,” he added.

Hayman played more than 400 games for the All Blacks, the Highlanders as well as Newcastle and Toulon.

Now, he is part of a lawsuit brought by similarly affected former players, including England hooker Steve Thompson and Wales back-rower Alix Popham, against the sport’s governing bodies.

“From my point of view, the reason for joining the legal case is certainly not a financial point of view but it’s to see change within the game,” Hayman said.

“To better look after players,” he added.

‘Elephant in the room’

During the Covid-19 pandemic, rugby’s stakeholders failed to agree on a global calendar to have fewer matches scheduled during a season.

“Is it feasible to play 10 months a year? Should rugby players be playing every weekend, every year for 10 months?” he said.

“I’ve got my opinions on that because I’ve been there and done it.

“I think those discussions need to be had sooner rather than later otherwise it’s detrimental to the game,” he added.

In September, France host Hayman’s country in the Rugby World Cup’s opening game but the issue of concussion remains a cloud over the game.

“I don’t see it being wound up in five months but it would be great,” Hayman said.

“The sooner it can be acknowledged the better.

“At the moment, it’s a bit of an elephant in the room for the sport,” he added.

– © AFP 2023