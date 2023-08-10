Starfelt follows partner out of Celtic to join Celta Vigo

Celtic have confirmed the departure of Carl Starfelt to Celta Vigo on a permanent transfer.

The Sweden centre-back made 87 appearances and won five trophies after joining from Rubin Kazan two years ago.

Manager Brendan Rodgers signalled on Saturday that Starfelt was on his way out after giving the defender a farewell appearance off the bench during the champions’ 4-2 win over Ross County.