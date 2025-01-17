Ward: Hopes for no more retirements and USA friendly, and 'different' plan for Katie McCabe

NEW IRELAND WNT head coach Carla Ward is hoping for no further international retirements as she takes charge — and for a potential glamour friendly against Emma Hayes’ USA in the future.

Ward was unveiled at the Aviva Stadium yesterday. Her press conference was dominated by other FAI matters, but the former Aston Villa manager was firmly in the spotlight as she conducted a wide-ranging sitdown interview with the written press afterwards.

Before Ward’s arrival, this Irish team had been most recently in the headlines due to retirements. Defensive centurions Niamh Fahey and Diane Caldwell called time on their international careers, departing with a combined 217 caps and 35 years of service.

Some eyes could now be trained on Louise Quinn, and Ward is hoping to have the “leader” on board for this new era.

“I called her last night. I am going to be speaking to her today to see where she is at. I couldn’t comment on what she’s planning on doing, but she is obviously important,” said Ward, having previously tried to sign the Birmingham City defender for Villa.

“We’ll have conversations with all the senior players, for sure.

“She’s a senior pro, she’s a leader and I think you need leaders. She has something different to the rest, so of course, we would (like to keep her). I would have liked to keep the other two as well, but they’re not here but we will try to work with them and lean on them to get the best use out of them.”

Ireland return to action against Turkiye at Tallaght Stadium on Friday, 21 February, with the Nations League their sole focus this year after failing to qualify for Euro 2025.

The opportunity for international friendlies could arise at some point, and another glamour showdown against the US would appeal. Ward’s mentor and friend Emma Hayes is at the helm Stateside, and the new boss grinned when the suggestion arose.

“No comment! Of course, I’ve joked to Emma, saying when are you playing us.

“One of things we must do is play against the best teams in the world. We have to put ourselves in a lot of stressful situations to ensure we’re ready for what’s next.

“You can get caught up with just playing anybody rather than a strategy of how to do you play the best teams in different continents, different stressful situations and different environments, they’re going to be massively important in the lead up to the World Cup.

“Things were planned beforehand because I’m only in a matter of days. There’s still conversations to be had.”

One Ward will be having over and over is the positioning of Katie McCabe. It has been a constant source of debate in Irish women’s football over the past few years, with the captain generally deployed in a deep-lying left wing-back role.

Ward hinted at a change — a switch of flanks is one possibility — but would not give specifics aside from her preference to play a back four. She previously oversaw Rachel Daly’s stunning transformation from right-back to number nine, so has had success with big positional changes.

Ireland's star duo Katie McCabe (right) and Denise O'Sullivan. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“One thing that I said to Katie last night was that when I sit down with her, probably after Sunday’s game (Arsenal v Crystal Palace), that we’re going to talk about how do we get best out of Katie,” said Ward.

“I have something in my mind. I’m not going to say what because we haven’t had that conversation. I’ve seen her play a certain role a couple of times for Arsenal, which I think she can so effective in for the national team. But it’s making sure there’s players for other positions.

“There’s conversations to be had but I think Katie can be utilised in a different way. How we want to play, Katie might end up in her natural left-back position, but there is something that potentially we might look at.”

Ward, who revealed she was also in talks with another nation, hailed her assistant Alan Mahon as she looks forward to co-coaching with the former Ireland international.

“Alan’s success and reputation speaks for itself. He has won everything. He has been assistant manager to three different managers at Manchester City in the last 12 or 13 years. His knowledge is exceptional. He adds strengths to my weaknesses, I add strengths to his weaknesses. So it really works, it works, and I think it is a really good fit.

“We used to pick each other’s brains quite a lot. I can’t wait to fully get to work with him.”