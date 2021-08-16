Two World Cups and 128 international goals: US legend Carli Lloyd announces retirement at 39

CARLI LLOYD HAS announced that she is retiring from professional football.

The 39-year-old US superstar, twice named Fifa Women’s Player of the Year, is the second most-capped player in women’s football with 312 appearances.

A two-time World Cup winner — 2015 and 2019 — Lloyd has also scored 128 goals for her country.

She will be available for four upcoming friendly matches in September and October before hanging up her international boots. Lloyd will then see out the remainder of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) season with NJ/NY Gotham FC.

“When I first started out with the National Team in 2005, my two main goals were to be the most complete soccer player I could be and to help the team win championships.” said Lloyd.

“Every single day I stepped out onto the field, I played as if it was my last game. I never wanted to take anything for granted, especially knowing how hard it is to get to the top, but even harder to stay at the top for so long.

“I would like to thank US Soccer for helping to provide the opportunities and memories that will last a lifetime. I am forever grateful to have represented the crest and to be able to play for my country for the last 17 years.”

Carli Lloyd kissing the World Cup trophy in 2019. Source: UPI/PA Images

I will continue to support and cheer this team on and continue to find ways to help grow the game and inspire the next generation.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“To end my career knowing my family was able to be by my side and share this last chapter with me could not have been any more special. We will all have a lot more time to spend together now, and especially with my husband Brian, who has been my rock and biggest support system for all these years.

“We are both looking forward to starting this next chapter of our lives without my everyday grind of training and playing, but I will most likely need to another outlet for my competitiveness! Perhaps that will be golf?”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!