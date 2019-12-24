This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 24 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New Everton boss Ancelotti aims to build upon 'fantastic job' by Ferguson

The new Toffees boss has been impressed with his new side under the interim boss, and he has big plans now he is at the helm

By The42 Team Tuesday 24 Dec 2019, 10:12 AM
1 hour ago 806 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4946824
Three-time Champions League-winning coach Carlo Ancelotti.
Image: Getty Images
Three-time Champions League-winning coach Carlo Ancelotti.
Three-time Champions League-winning coach Carlo Ancelotti.
Image: Getty Images

CARLO ANCELOTTI SAYS he wants to play “attractive, aggressive football” at Everton – building on the work of interim Toffees boss Duncan Ferguson.

The veteran Italian coach was in the stands for Saturday’s drab goalless draw with Arsenal at Goodison Park, and will take charge of a side just four points clear of the relegation zone.

Despite their struggles, beginning under Marco Silva earlier in the season, Ancelotti is confident he can get Everton playing an exciting brand of football.

“I want to put attractive football in here, showing a good spirit as the team did in their last four games, and play good football, attractive football, offensive football, aggressive football,” he told the Liverpool Echo.

“Aggressive means to put pressure on the opponent.

“I liked the football they played [under Ferguson] and I think Duncan did a good job in the short period that he was here.

“He did a fantastic job in my opinion. They had good defensive organisation, I liked it.

“I have to speak to him, of course, but he will work with me and we can talk every single day about this.”

Ancelotti, a three-time Champions League-winning coach, will take charge of his new side for the first time at home to Burnley on Boxing Day.

Despite their disappointing position of 15th going into the game, the congested Premier League table means they are only five points off the top half of the table.

The new boss’ immediate remit is to improve their current league standing but, with final designs now submitted for a new 52,000-seater stadium, he was convinced to join by an enticing long-term vision.

“Farhad [Moshiri] asked me to come here and use my experience and my knowledge to improve the team, to make them better,” Ancelotti added.

“I was convinced by the fact that they really have good ambition, they really love this club. I spoke with Farhad and also Bill Kenwright, the chairman who is really passionate.

“It was really nice and they were really kind with me on Saturday and the day before.

“So I am really excited to be here because I knew the atmosphere here at Goodison Park was already there and it can be really tough for the opponent manager.

“But also the passion of the board to try to improve the team, to give happiness to the supporters who really love the colours.”

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie