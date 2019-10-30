This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 30 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Carlo Ancelotti blasts 'attack on my professionalism' in red card rage

Josip Ilicic struck a disputed 86th-minute equaliser amid a 2-2 draw.

By AFP Wednesday 30 Oct 2019, 10:47 PM
1 hour ago 1,733 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4873064
Carlo Ancelotti (file pic).
Image: Cafaro/Lapresse
Carlo Ancelotti (file pic).
Carlo Ancelotti (file pic).
Image: Cafaro/Lapresse

NAPOLI COACH Carlo Ancelotti and his assistant were sent off in a fiery end to an entertaining 2-2 draw against Atalanta in Serie A on Wednesday.

Josip Ilicic struck a disputed 86th-minute equaliser that was upheld following a lengthy VAR review, as Napoli appealed for a penalty.

Napoli forward Fernando Llorente tumbled to the ground after jostling with Simon Kjaer in the Atalanta area before the visitors countered and scored through Ilicic.

A five-minute interruption followed before the referee awarded the goal without reviewing the incident on the touchline monitor. 

Images suggested Llorente committed the initial foul but Ancelotti and his assistant coach were shown red cards for protesting the decision.

“I consider what happened an attack on my professionalism, my players and my club,” Ancelotti said.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis was livid with the controversial finish to the game.

“If there is VAR it’s pointless creating eight minutes of additional time because all that happens is pushing and shouting,” he told Sky Sport Italia. 

“And what is this buffoonery from the referee who kicks out a gentleman like Ancelotti?

“We’re fed up. Without us the referees would be peeling potatoes. We’re tired of paying for this standard of officiating.”

Nikola Maksimovic had headed in a Jose Callejon cross to give Napoli the lead on 16 minutes at the San Paolo, but Remo Freuler levelled just before half-time when his shot squirmed through goalkeeper Alex Meret.

Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik hit the post and crossbar before putting Napoli back on top on 71 minutes when he raced onto a Fabian Ruiz pass and rounded Pierluigi Gollini.

However, Ilicic levelled and nearly grabbed a winner in stoppage time as Atalanta stayed third, four points behind Inter Milan who beat Brescia 2-1 on Tuesday.

Juventus would reclaim top spot with victory at home to Genoa later on Wednesday.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie