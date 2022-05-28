Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Sunday 29 May 2022
Advertisement

Carlo Ancelotti puts historical managerial achievement down to luck

The Real Madrid coach now stands alone as the only manager to win four Champions League titles, surpassing Bob Paisley’s three with Liverpool and Zinedine Zidane’s hat-trick

By AFP Saturday 28 May 2022, 11:50 PM
22 minutes ago 561 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5777173
Carlo Ancelotti celebrates.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Carlo Ancelotti celebrates.
Carlo Ancelotti celebrates.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

CARLO ANCELOTTI typically played down becoming the first manager to win four European Cups after Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in Paris on Saturday saying luck had a part to play before acknowledging “I am a record man”.

Ancelotti now stands alone as the only manager to win four Champions League titles, surpassing Bob Paisley’s three with Liverpool and Zinedine Zidane’s hat-trick as Madrid boss between 2016 and 2018.

A 59th minute goal by Vinicius Junior secured Real their record-extending 14th European Cup

“I am a record man,” the 62-year-old Italian told BT Sport.

“I had luck to come here last year and have a fantastic season. A fantastic club, a really good squad with a lot of quality and mental character.

“The season was top.”

Ancelotti had described the change from leaving Liverpool’s city rivals Everton last year to be back on the biggest stage in world football 12 months later as “vertigo” on the eve of the game.

Typically unflappable even in the moment of victory he kept his feet on the ground as his players hugged as winners usually do.

“I can’t believe it,” said Ancelotti.

“We had a fantastic season.

“We did really well. It was a difficult game and we suffered a lot, more so in the first half.

“In the end I think we deserved to win this competition.

“We’re really happy. What can I say? I can’t say more.”

Ancelotti’s side had made it through to the final thanks to stirring fightbacks at the Santiago Bernabeu to see off the petrodollars of Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Ancelotti never the dictatorial type had even consulted his players as to who to send on in the dying stages of the City clash and it had paid off handsomely.

“I think we passed through really difficult games,” said Ancelotti.

“The supporters helped us a lot in the last game. They helped us tonight. We’re happy and they’re happy.”

He adds Saturday’s victory to those with AC Milan in 2003 and 2007 as well as Real Madrid in 2014.

Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy told Canal Plus that he had realised “a kid’s dream”.

He said: “It seems like it was written in the script for us to win. It is true we managed to get out of some tight scrapes. Even me I do not know how to explain them.”

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie