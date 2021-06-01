BE PART OF THE TEAM

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti reportedly in talks over a return to Real Madrid

The Italian signed a four-and-a-half year contract with Everton in December 2019.

By Ciarán Kennedy Tuesday 1 Jun 2021, 5:30 PM
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti.
Image: PA
Image: PA

EVERTON BOSS CARLO Ancelotti is reportedly in talks to become Real Madrid manager for a second time.

The 61-year-old Italian signed a four-and-a-half year contract at Goodison Park when he took over in December 2019.

But reports claim he is on the verge of leaving after 18 months in charge to replace Zinedine Zidane in the Spanish capital.

Everton have been contacted by the PA news agency and are yet to respond.

Zidane resigned as Real manager last week after they failed to win a trophy during the 2020-21 season.

Ancelotti, who guided Everton to a 10th-placed finish last season, managed Real between 2013 and 2015.

If he were to leave, Everton would be looking for their sixth permanent boss in five years.

David Moyes has already been linked with a return to the Merseyside club, but the PA news agency understands he is still close to signing a new three-year contract with West Ham.

Moyes, who guided the Hammers into next season’s Europa League, has already triggered a one-year contract extension.

