Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 8 September 2021
Advertisement

Thigh injury forces Spanish youngster and world number 55 player out of US Open quarter-final

Carlos Alcaraz was forced to withdraw from his match against Felix Auger-Aliassime with a right adductor injury.

By AFP Wednesday 8 Sep 2021, 8:23 AM
50 minutes ago 800 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5543491
Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime after their quarter-final match.
Image: Frank Franklin II
Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime after their quarter-final match.
Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime after their quarter-final match.
Image: Frank Franklin II

SPANISH TEEN CARLOS Alcaraz, the youngest US Open quarter-finalist in 58 years, was forced to retire from his match Tuesday at the US Open with a right adductor injury.

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime led 6-3, 3-1 when 18-year-old Alcaraz retired from the match, sending his 21-year-old rival into his first Slam semi-final aganst Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev.

“It’s really tough to end a great tournament like this,” Alcaraz said. “I had no choice to still play. I have to take care of my body and to stay healthy. I didn’t feel good to still play.”

World number 55 Alcaraz, who ousted third-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the third round, could have become the youngest US Open men’s semi-finalist since 1960 and the youngest in any Slam since 17-year-old Michael Chang won the 1989 French Open.

He also would have been the first man to reach the US Open semi-finals in his debut since Eric Sturgess in 1948.

The right thigh issue came after back-to-back five-set matches.

“Before match I felt it,” he said. “I start the match controlling the pain. In the beginning of the second set it started to (increase), the pain.”

Alcaraz was the youngest US Open quarter-finalist since 1963 and made his deepest slam run.

“These matches gave me a lot of experience. This tournament meant to me a lot,” Alcaraz said. “I played great. I’m really happy to play the quarter-final. This tournament is a great spring for me into other tournaments.”

Auger-Aliassime and Alcaraz had the youngest combined ages of any US Open quarter-final or later match since Australian Pat Cash (19) met Sweden’s Mats Wilander (20) in a 1984 quarter-final.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“It’s unfortunate,” 12th seed Auger-Aliassime said. “What he has done here hasn’t been done in the Open era. He should be proud of himself with head held high.”

© – AFP, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie