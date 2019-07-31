This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former boxing world champion Baldomir jailed for 18 years for sexual abuse of his daughter

The one-time WBC beltholder was arrested in 2016 following allegations by his ex-wife.

By AFP Wednesday 31 Jul 2019, 6:04 PM
1 hour ago 3,440 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4748029
Carlos Baldomir fought some of the biggest names in boxing throughout his career, including Floyd Mayweather, Canelo Alvarez, Arturo Gatti and Zab Judah.
ARGENTINA’S FORMER WELTERWEIGHT world boxing champion Carlos Baldomir was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Wednesday for the repeated sexual abuse of one of his daughters, a court in Santa Fe announced.

The 48-year-old, who reigned as WBC champion in 2006, was arrested in 2016 following allegations by his ex-wife that he had abused his daughter between 2012 and 2014, when she was seven to eight years old.

He was unanimously convicted of “repeated sexual abuse” of a minor.

The sentence was read out behind closed doors to protect the identity of the victim. Prosecutors had sought a 20-year sentence.

When the trial began on Thursday, Baldomir showed his middle finger to those present, a provocative gesture recorded by television cameras.

Baldomir’s greatest career highlight came in January 2006 when he shocked the unified welterweight champion Zab Judah.

After a successful defence of his WBC crown against the late Arturo Gatti, Baldomir lost his title to Floyd Mayweather in a November 2006 unification bout.

He was beaten four years later by a young Canelo Alvarez, now the World middleweight champion.

Baldomir retired in 2014 with a record of 49 wins, 15 by knock-out, 16 defeats and six draws.

He started his career as a trainer and in 2016 was given an award by the Argentine congress for achievement in sport.

Since the accusations against him, Baldomir was living with his current wife and four-year-old son. He has three daughters from his first marriage.

© — AFP, 2019

