Ex-Man United assistant Queiroz has a new international management job

COLOMBIA HAVE APPOINTED Carlos Queiroz as the head coach of the national team.

The South American nation had been without a coach since Jose Pekerman brought an end to a near seven-year spell in charge in September.

Queiroz had long been the favourite to take over as Pekerman’s successor, but were forced to wait until his contract with Iran expired.

The 65-year-old guided Iran to two World Cups before reaching the 2019 Asian Cup semi-finals in January.

The ex-Manchester United assistant manager has penned a four-year contract with Colombia and will take charge of his first game in March, when they meet Japan in a friendly before they begin their 2019 Copa America campaign.

