This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 7 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-Man United assistant Queiroz has a new international management job

The 65-year-old has penned a five-year contract with Colombia.

By The42 Team Thursday 7 Feb 2019, 10:57 PM
17 minutes ago 769 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4482985
New Colombia boss Carlos Queiroz.
Image: AFP/Getty Images
New Colombia boss Carlos Queiroz.
New Colombia boss Carlos Queiroz.
Image: AFP/Getty Images

COLOMBIA HAVE APPOINTED Carlos Queiroz as the head coach of the national team.

The South American nation had been without a coach since Jose Pekerman brought an end to a near seven-year spell in charge in September.

Queiroz had long been the favourite to take over as Pekerman’s successor, but were forced to wait until his contract with Iran expired.

The 65-year-old guided Iran to two World Cups before reaching the 2019 Asian Cup semi-finals in January. 

The ex-Manchester United assistant manager has penned a four-year contract with Colombia and will take charge of his first game in March, when they meet Japan in a friendly before they begin their 2019 Copa America campaign.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'This is a really dangerous game for Ireland because of last weekend'
    'This is a really dangerous game for Ireland because of last weekend'
    Intercept specialist Stockdale wary of Russell traps
    Injuries bring World Cup to mind as Schmidt seeks flexibility
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Sooner or later they have to lose - why not against us?': Ranieri out to upset Solskjaer's men
    'Sooner or later they have to lose - why not against us?': Ranieri out to upset Solskjaer's men
    Incoming €75 million man aiming to retire at Barcelona
    Messi unable to conjure Barca winner as Madrid hold on for draw
    IRELAND
    'Summit night was hell on earth' - Ferris scales Kilimanjaro in aid of injured players
    'Summit night was hell on earth' - Ferris scales Kilimanjaro in aid of injured players
    Gray and Maitland return from injuries for Scotland's clash with Ireland
    Ryan pairs up with Roux as Ireland look for 'variation' around ball-carriers
    SCOTLAND
    Star winger Miller named to start against Scotland after recovering from horrific leg break
    Star winger Miller named to start against Scotland after recovering from horrific leg break
    Henshaw set for centre return as O'Brien and Kearney come in for Ireland
    'It was 100% my fault' - Earls keen to bounce back from England error

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie