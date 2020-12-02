BE PART OF THE TEAM

Carlos Queiroz sacked by Colombia after their worst defeat in four decades

The 67-year-old leaves the job in the wake of a 3-0 home loss to Uruguay and a 6-1 rout in Ecuador.

By AFP Wednesday 2 Dec 2020, 8:50 PM
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

CARLOS QUEIROZ HAS lost his job as coach of Colombia, with the former Real Madrid boss paying the price for two expensive 2022 World Cup qualifying losses, the country’s football federation announced today.

Queiroz, 67, leaves the job in the wake of a 3-0 home loss to Uruguay and a 6-1 rout in Ecuador, Colombia’s worst defeat in four decades.

The Portuguese manager, a former assistant coach at Manchester United under Alex Ferguson, arrived on the Colombia bench in February 2019.

Aside from Real and United, Queiroz has been in charge of Sporting Lisbon, the United Arab Emirates and South Africa.

His successor has yet to be named.

Colombia are down in seventh in the race to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar from South America, with the top four teams in the region qualifying directly and the fifth facing a play-off. 

© – AFP, 2020

