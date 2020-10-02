BE PART OF THE TEAM

Spurs reach deal with Benfica for Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius

The clubs have agreed to Vinicius joining Tottenham on a season-long loan while West Ham have signed Czech Republic right-back Vladimir Coufal.

By Press Association Friday 2 Oct 2020, 8:29 AM
1 hour ago 1,383 Views 1 Comment
Mourinho has struck a deal to bring the Brazilian to Spurs initially on loan.
Image: PA
Image: PA

TOTTENHAM HAVE AGREED a season-long loan for Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius.

The deal was announced by the Portuguese club late on Thursday night, with the Brazilian to move to London for the 2020/21 campaign pending a medical test and the agreement of personal terms.

Spurs will pay a €3 million loan fee and have the option of buying the 25-year-old for €45 million at the end of the season.

An official statement from Benfica read: “Sport Lisboa e Benfica – Futebol, SAD informed the Securities Market Commission (CMVM) that it reached an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur for the loan of player Carlos Vinícius until the end of the 2020/21 sports season for an amount of €3 million.

“The said agreement, communicated at 11:56 pm on Thursday, includes a purchase option clause in the amount of €45 million, to which, if exercised, the amount paid for the loan will be deducted.

“The agreement is dependent on the signing of the striker’s sports work contract with Tottenham Hotspur.”

Vinicius’ pending move means Spurs finally have another striker on their books to ease the workload on Harry Kane, something they have been without since Fernando Llorente left the club last summer.

Boss Jose Mourinho has been desperate to sign a striker this summer, having been unable to do so in January, and will be delighted he has secured his main target.

It is understood Spurs have been interested in Vinicius for much of the transfer window but have only been able to strike a deal after circumstances at Benfica changed. Vinicius scored 18 goals in 32 games for Benfica last season and with strong physicality appears suited to Mourinho’s style of play.

Elsewhere, West Ham have signed Czech Republic defender Vladimir Coufal for an undisclosed fee. The 28-year-old right-back joins the Hammers from Slavia Prague on a contract until the summer of 2023, with the option of a further two years.

“I’m very happy I am part of the West Ham family,” Coufal told the official club website. “I will do everything so that West Ham will be successful. “I know about the interest West Ham had in me for a long time but now finally I am here and I am so happy.”

  • Tottenham’s summer signings

    • Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (£20m from Southampton)
    • Joe Hart (free transfer)
    • Matt Doherty (£15m from Wolves)
    • Gareth Bale (on loan from Real Madrid)
    • Sergio Reguillon (£27m from Real Madrid)
    • Carlos Vincius (on loan from Benfica)

Press Association

