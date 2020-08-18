Carlow announce Niall Carew as new senior football manager

CARLOW HAVE APPOINTED Niall Carew as the county’s new senior football manager, succeeding Turlough O’Brien.

Carew has previously managed Sligo and Waterford, and was a Kildare selector under Kieran McGeeney.

Ger Brennan, twice an All-Ireland winner with Dublin, has joined the ticket in a role as Head Coach.

Both have been ratified for two-year terms, with the rest of the backroom staff yet to be announced.

This was set to be O’Brien’s final year in charge, but he brought the decision forward to facilitate a smooth transition into next year, with the delayed 2020 Championship likely to conclude close to the beginning of the 2021 National League.

All going to plan, Carew’s first game in charge will be later this year, in the form of a Division Four league clash with Sligo.