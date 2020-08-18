This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 17 °C Tuesday 18 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Carlow announce Niall Carew as new senior football manager

Dublin legend Ger Brennan has also joined the coaching ticket.

By The42 Team Tuesday 18 Aug 2020, 9:33 PM
53 minutes ago 1,447 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5179386
Niall Carew.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Niall Carew.
Niall Carew.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CARLOW HAVE APPOINTED Niall Carew as the county’s new senior football manager, succeeding Turlough O’Brien. 

Carew has previously managed Sligo and Waterford, and was a Kildare selector under Kieran McGeeney. 

Ger Brennan, twice an All-Ireland winner with Dublin, has joined the ticket in a role as Head Coach. 

Both have been ratified for two-year terms, with the rest of the backroom staff yet to be announced. 

This was set to be O’Brien’s final year in charge, but he brought the decision forward to facilitate a smooth transition into next year, with the delayed 2020 Championship likely to conclude close to the beginning of the 2021 National League. 

All going to plan, Carew’s first game in charge will be later this year, in the form of a Division Four league clash with Sligo. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie