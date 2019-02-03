Late Kavanagh free hands Carlow impressive draw with All-Ireland finalists Galway

Carlow 0-20

Galway 0-20

Conor McKenna reports from Dr Cullen Park

CARLOW AND GALWAY could not be separated after what was a fantastic game of hurling played out in Dr. Cullen Park.

Carlow were magnificent throughout and were full value for the draw which will be remembered for a long, long time in GAA circles.

Carlow lifted the Christy Ring trophy in 2017 and the Joe McDonagh Cup in 2018 and this result may finally give them the respect they deserve.

It was Galway who opened the scoring with a point from Thomas Monaghan and two place ball efforts from Joe Canning gave the visitors a three advantage in the early stages of the game.

One could have been forgiven for thinking this was going to be a one sided affair after the start Galway had but Carlow responded superbly with a free from Martin Kavanagh opening his sides account.

Galway replied with two points from Sean Kilduff and Thomas Monaghan but three successive Carlow scores reduced the deficit to a single point.

Galway hit ten wides in the opening half alone but the Tribesman still held a 0-11 to 0-7 lead at half time which was deserved.

A close range free from Joe Canning after the interval gave his side a 0-12 to 0-7 lead but it was all Carlow from this point onwards.

Four points in succession, three of which came from Martin Kavanagh, reduced the deficit to a single point and momentum was with Carlow at this stage.

Galway could never quite pull away from the home sides who never took the lead throughout the game.

An inspirational score from Aidan Harte looked to have won the game for Galway but Carlow were awarded a free in the last minute, which gave them a chance to level the game.

Martin Kavanagh showed serious guts to slot the free and give his side a historic draw which was fully deserved.

Scorers for Carlow: Martin Kavanagh 0-11 (10f), Seamus Murphy and Chris Nolan 0-2 each, Edward Byrne, Ted Joyce, David English (1f), James Doyle and Sean Whelan 0-1 each.



Scorers for Galway: Joe Canning 0-10 (8f), Sean Kilduff, Johnny Coen and Thomas Monaghan 0-2 each, Brian Concannon, Sean Loftus, Cathal Mannion and Aidan Harte 0-1 each.

Carlow

1. Brian Tracey (Naomh Eoin)

2. Alan Corcoran (Erins Own)

3. Paul Doyle (St. Mullins)

4. Michael Doyle (Mount Leinster Rangers)

5. Eoin Nolan (Naomh Eoin)

6. David English (Ballinkillen)

7. Richard Coady (Mount Leinster Rangers)

8. Jack Kavanagh (St. Mullins)

9. Sean Whelan (Ballinkillen)

10. John Michael Nolan (Naomh Eoin)

11. Martin Kavanagh (St. Mullins)

12. Seamus Murphy (St. Mullins)

13. Ted Joyce (Mount Leinster Rangers)

14. Edward Byrne (Mount Leinster Rangers)

23. James Doyle (St. Mullins)

Subs:

15. Chris Nolan (Mount Leinster Rangers) for Joyce (54)

24. Jon Nolan (Mount Leinster Rangers) for Byrne (59)

Galway

1. Colm Callanan (Kinvara)

2. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields)

3. Jack Fitzpatrick (Killimordaly)

9. Sean Loftus (Turloughmore)

5. Greg Lally (Gort)

6. Padraig Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)

7. Aidan Harte (Gort)

8. Johnny Coen (Loughrea)

4. Sean Kilduff (Clarinbridge)

14. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)

10. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)

12. James Flynn (Tommy Larkins)

11. Joe Canning (Portumna)

13. Thomas Monaghan (Craughwell)

15. Davy Glennon (Mullagh).

Subs:

25. Sean Bleahene (Ahascragh-Fohenagh) for Glennon (10),

19. Sean Linnane (Turloughmore) for Lally (h-t)

22. Ronan O’Meara (Portumna) for Monaghan (65),

Referee: Cathal McAllister (Cork)

