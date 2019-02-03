This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 3 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Late Kavanagh free hands Carlow impressive draw with All-Ireland finalists Galway

Martin Kavanagh struck the last of his 11 points in stoppage-time to seal a share of the spoils.

By Conor McKenna Sunday 3 Feb 2019, 4:13 PM
28 minutes ago 2,440 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4474745
Carlow boss Colm Bonnar.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Carlow boss Colm Bonnar.
Carlow boss Colm Bonnar.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Carlow 0-20

Galway 0-20

Conor McKenna reports from Dr Cullen Park

CARLOW AND GALWAY could not be separated after what was a fantastic game of hurling played out in Dr. Cullen Park.

Carlow were magnificent throughout and were full value for the draw which will be remembered for a long, long time in GAA circles.

Carlow lifted the Christy Ring trophy in 2017 and the Joe McDonagh Cup in 2018 and this result may finally give them the respect they deserve.

It was Galway who opened the scoring with a point from Thomas Monaghan and two place ball efforts from Joe Canning gave the visitors a three advantage in the early stages of the game.

One could have been forgiven for thinking this was going to be a one sided affair after the start Galway had but Carlow responded superbly with a free from Martin Kavanagh opening his sides account.

Galway replied with two points from Sean Kilduff and Thomas Monaghan but three successive Carlow scores reduced the deficit to a single point.

Galway hit ten wides in the opening half alone but the Tribesman still held a 0-11 to 0-7 lead at half time which was deserved.

A close range free from Joe Canning after the interval gave his side a 0-12 to 0-7 lead but it was all Carlow from this point onwards.

Four points in succession, three of which came from Martin Kavanagh, reduced the deficit to a single point and momentum was with Carlow at this stage.

Galway could never quite pull away from the home sides who never took the lead throughout the game.

An inspirational score from Aidan Harte looked to have won the game for Galway but Carlow were awarded a free in the last minute, which gave them a chance to level the game.

Martin Kavanagh showed serious guts to slot the free and give his side a historic draw which was fully deserved.

Scorers for Carlow: Martin Kavanagh 0-11 (10f), Seamus Murphy and Chris Nolan 0-2 each, Edward Byrne, Ted Joyce, David English (1f), James Doyle and Sean Whelan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Galway: Joe Canning 0-10 (8f), Sean Kilduff, Johnny Coen and Thomas Monaghan 0-2 each, Brian Concannon, Sean Loftus, Cathal Mannion and Aidan Harte 0-1 each.

Carlow

1. Brian Tracey (Naomh Eoin)

2. Alan Corcoran (Erins Own)
3. Paul Doyle (St. Mullins)
4. Michael Doyle (Mount Leinster Rangers)

5. Eoin Nolan (Naomh Eoin)
6. David English (Ballinkillen)
7. Richard Coady (Mount Leinster Rangers)

8. Jack Kavanagh (St. Mullins)
9. Sean Whelan (Ballinkillen)

10. John Michael Nolan (Naomh Eoin)
11. Martin Kavanagh (St. Mullins)
12. Seamus Murphy (St. Mullins)

13. Ted Joyce (Mount Leinster Rangers)
14. Edward Byrne (Mount Leinster Rangers)
23. James Doyle (St. Mullins)

Subs:

15. Chris Nolan (Mount Leinster Rangers) for Joyce (54)
24. Jon Nolan (Mount Leinster Rangers) for Byrne (59)

Galway

1. Colm Callanan (Kinvara)

2. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields)
3. Jack Fitzpatrick (Killimordaly)
9. Sean Loftus (Turloughmore)

5. Greg Lally (Gort)
6. Padraig Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)
7. Aidan Harte (Gort)

8. Johnny Coen (Loughrea)
4. Sean Kilduff (Clarinbridge)

14. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)
10. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)
12. James Flynn (Tommy Larkins)

11. Joe Canning (Portumna)
13. Thomas Monaghan (Craughwell)
15. Davy Glennon (Mullagh).

Subs:

25. Sean Bleahene (Ahascragh-Fohenagh) for Glennon (10),
19. Sean Linnane (Turloughmore) for Lally (h-t)
22. Ronan O’Meara (Portumna) for Monaghan (65),

Referee: Cathal McAllister (Cork)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McKenna
@conormckenna98
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'If you are good enough, it will happen' - Klopp not nervous amid Premier League title fight
    'If you are good enough, it will happen' - Klopp not nervous amid Premier League title fight
    Gervinho snatches late draw for Parma against stuttering Juventus
    Reid grabs brace against Bournemouth as Cardiff salutes Sala
    IRELAND
    Analysis: Ireland's nightmare opening minutes set tone in Dublin defeat
    Analysis: Ireland's nightmare opening minutes set tone in Dublin defeat
    'Caoimhín would score 20 goals a season up front': Liverpool's Cork-born goalkeeper making strides at Anfield
    Another false start a cause for concern with World Cup on the horizon
    ENGLAND
    'We're nowhere near our best': Jones holds fire after England dominate in Dublin
    'We're nowhere near our best': Jones holds fire after England dominate in Dublin
    'We got our bums well and truly spanked' - Matt Williams critical of Irish approach against England
    How did you rate Ireland in their humbling home loss to England?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie