When the Cats come to town - Carlow and Kilkenny reignite their Leinster derby after 26 years

20 June 1993 is the last time Kilkenny visited Carlow to play a Leinster Championship game.

Since that game, Kilkenny have brought the Liam MacCarthy Cup home (through Carlow) 12 times.

The two counties have had a close hurling relationship over the years. In the early 00s, Kilkenny invited Carlow teams to play in their league system, which many attribute as a major cause to the recent improvements in Carlow hurling.

After their Joe McDonagh Cup victory last year, Carlow earned the right to compete on a level platform with their star-studded neighbours in the Leinster Championship once again.

Yesterday, the Cats made their way to Netwatch Cullen Park to play in front of over 7,000 fans.