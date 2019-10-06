Ballinkillen reinstated into Carlow SHC despite Leinster Council ruling

THE CARLOW COUNTY board have decided to reinstate Ballinkillen into the senior hurling championship, even though the Leinster Council Hearings Committee upheld their decision to award the game to St Mullins.

Ballinkillen refused to fulfil last Sunday’s county semi-final against St Mullins on player welfare grounds because five members of their team had been involved in an intermediate football semi-final the night before.

The Carlow CCC awarded the game to St Mullins, prompting Ballinkillen’s county players to consider withdrawing from next year’s Carlow senior hurling panel.

Ballinkillen took their case to the Leinster Council earlier this week but according to a Carlow GAA statement, the provincial body’s Hearings Committee upheld the initial decision.

But following a request from St Mullins, the fixture will be re-made. Ballinkillen will face St Mullins next Saturday for a place in the final.

“Following the Leinster Council Hearings Committee’s ruling to uphold Carlow GAA’s CCC decision to award the SHC semi-final to Naomh Moling, Carlow GAA has now acceded to Naomh Moling’s request to re-make the fixture,” a brief Carlow statement read.

“The game will now proceed on Saturday, 12 October in Netwatch Cullen Park at 3.30pm.”

