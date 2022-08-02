Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 2 August 2022
Chelsea agree deal to sign highly-rated teenager from Aston Villa

Carney Chukwuemeka refused to sign an extension to his Villa Park contract which was due to expire next summer.

By Press Association Tuesday 2 Aug 2022, 6:32 PM
25 minutes ago 1,311 Views 1 Comment
Carney Chukwuemeka.
CHELSEA HAVE AGREED a deal for Aston Villa teenager Carney Chukwuemeka.

The 18-year-old midfielder had been frozen out by manager Steven Gerrard after refusing to sign an extension to his contract which expires next summer.

Gerrard left the midfielder out of the club’s pre-season tour of Australia and he has been training with the U23s.

Gerrard was understood to have put a £20million price tag on the player.

“Aston Villa and Chelsea can confirm that the clubs have reached an agreement for the permanent transfer of Carney Chukwuemeka,” said a Villa statement.

“The 18-year-old has been given permission to travel to London to discuss both personal terms and undergo a medical.”

Chukwuemeka, who turns 19 in October, made his first-team debut in May 2021 and last season made 13 appearances but has made just two Premier League starts. 

