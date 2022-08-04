Membership : Access or Sign Up
'One of the most exciting young players in Europe' completes €23m Chelsea move

18-year-old midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka swaps Aston Villa for Stamford Bridge.

chelsea-v-aston-villa-carabao-cup-third-round-stamford-bridge Carney Chukwuemeka in action for Villa. Source: PA

CHELSEA HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old midfielder, who was part of the England side that won the U19 European Championship this summer, moves to Stamford Bridge having decided against signing an extension to his Villa contract, which was due to expire next summer.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard left the midfielder out of the club’s pre-season tour of Australia and he had been training with the U23s. Gerrard was understood to have put a £20million (€23m) price tag on the player.

Chukwuemeka, who turns 19 in October, made his first-team debut in May 2021 and last season made 14 appearances but just two of them were Premier League starts.

He said of his switch to Stamford Bridge: “It’s been quite hectic but I couldn’t get Chelsea out of my head the last few days so I’m just happy and relieved that it’s all done.

“I’m so excited and just can’t wait to get on the pitch, meet all the players and try to win games and trophies with Chelsea.”

Chairman Todd Boehly added on the club’s official website: “Carney is one of the most exciting young players in Europe so we are really looking forward to seeing him in action at Stamford Bridge.

“We are delighted to be able to bring him to Chelsea and add such a talented young individual to our squad for the new season and beyond.”

A brief Villa statement read: “Aston Villa can confirm Carney Chukwuemeka has completed his transfer to Chelsea.

“Everyone at the club would like to wish Carney all the very best for the future.”

