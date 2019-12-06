This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 6 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former world number one Wozniacki announces retirement at 29

The Dane will hang up her racket after next month’s Australian Open.

By AFP Friday 6 Dec 2019, 3:41 PM
16 minutes ago 537 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4921271
Caroline Wozniacki.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Caroline Wozniacki.
Caroline Wozniacki.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

FORMER WORLD NUMBER one Caroline Wozniacki announced on Friday that she will retire from tennis after next month’s Australian Open.

The 29-year-old Dane won her only Grand Slam singles title in Melbourne last year in her third major final.

“I’ve accomplished everything I could ever dream of on the court,” she said in an Instagram post.

I’ve always told myself, when the time comes, that there are things away from tennis that I want to do more, then it’s time to be done.”

Wozniacki, who turned professional at the age of 15 in 2005, spent 71 weeks at the top of the WTA rankings after first becoming the world’s best player in October 2010.

She has won 30 WTA titles so far in her career, including the 2017 Tour Finals in Singapore.

Wozniacki, who finished 11 straight seasons in the world top 20, is currently ranked 37th after struggling with injuries and poor form in 2019, reaching only one final.

She said she wanted to focus on family life with her husband and former NBA champion David Lee, as well as raising awareness of the auto-immune disease she suffers from, rheumatoid arthritis.

nba-denver-nuggets-at-new-york-knicks Caroline and David watching the Denver Nuggets take on the New York Knicks. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

“In recent months I’ve realised that there is a lot more in life that I’d like to accomplish off the court,” added Wozniacki, who was briefly engaged to four-time golf major champion Rory McIlroy in 2014.

This [decision] has nothing to do with my health.”

Wozniacki will end her career with appearances in the WTA event in Auckland and the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, which gets underway on January 14.

She lost to Julia Goerges in the Auckland final in 2018.

The crowning moment of her career came shortly afterwards at Melbourne Park, where she downed Simona Halep in a dramatic three-set final, having earlier saved two match points in the second round against Jana Fett.

Wozniacki’s other two Grand Slam final appearances came at the US Open, with defeats by Kim Clijsters in 2009 and her good friend Serena Williams five years later.

© – AFP 2019  

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie