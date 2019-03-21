Caroline Currid, a key part of Limerick's All-Ireland success, not involved this year

PERFORMANCE PSYCHOLOGIST CAROLINE Currid, one of the most significant members of Limerick’s 2018 All-Ireland SHC winning backroom team, has stepped away from John Kiely’s set-up.

Currid played a pivotal role as the unseen hand helping the Treaty to overcome past failures and write their own history, as they ended a 45-year wait to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup last September.

The Limerick Leader’s Jerome O’Connell last night reported confirmation from Kiely that the Sligo native isn’t — and hasn’t been — involved in his management set-up for 2019.

“Caroline Currid made a very big impact with our group, both players and management, over the last two years,” the hurling boss told the local publication, adding that it was ‘her decision to move on’.

“She brought a new dimension to our approach to preparing our teams and players and brought an awful lot of experience, very valuable experience, to the group, to me as manager, to the management team as a whole and obviously to the players. We are extremely grateful for the very valuable input she made over the last two years.

“We wish her well in her future endeavours – she is a very ambitious lady and I have no doubt she will go on to further success with other teams in terms of her involvement in sport. We will always be grateful for her input over the last few years.”

The secondary school principal continued:

“It was her decision to move on – she has other areas that she wishes to pursue in her career and there was no issue between us and we wish her well. I’m sure she is keeping a close eye on our progress.”

Currid has been involved in the backroom teams of four All-Ireland winners – the Tyrone footballers (2008), Tipperary hurlers (2010), Dublin footballers (2011), and of course Limerick.

Best known for her work within GAA circles, she has also worked with a number of high-profile and successful individuals from Irish and Munster rugby legend Paul O’Connell to Kenya’s Olympic champion runner David Rudisha and teen swmming sensation Mona McSharry.

The highly regarded sports psychologist won an All-Ireland junior football medal as a player with Sligo in 2006.

