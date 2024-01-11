Armagh dual star set for 23rd consecutive inter-county season

ARMAGH’S LONG-SERVING DUAL star Caroline O’Hanlon is set for a remarkable 23rd consecutive season of inter-county football.

As first reported by The Ulster Gazette, The 42 understands the Armagh football great and SuperLeague netball ace is back on board for 2024.

O’Hanlon, who turns 40 later this year, stepped away from the panel after last year’s Division 2 league final win over Laois, having struggled with a shoulder injury.

Advertisement

The 2014 Footballer of the Year and three-time All-Star focused solely on her professional netball commitments with Leeds Rhinos in the British SuperLeague.

But O’Hanlon has committed to both causes once again this year, with former Dublin manager Gregory McGonigle now at the Armagh helm.

There are currently no direct fixture clashes, but the Carrickcruppen midfielder will have to contend with several hectic double-header weekends.

She was recently reappointed Northern Ireland netball captain as a new international cycle (to 2026) gets underway.

O’Hanlon, who made her senior inter-county debut in 2002, combines her colourful sporting exploits with a demanding medical career. She is currently working as a GP.

🧡Armagh Senior Captaincy 2024 🧡



Armagh are delighted to announce @cmccambridge97 as our Senior Captain for 2024🏐



Vice Captain Team 🧡🤍@mcconville010 @AimeeMackin & @Blaithin_Mackin 🏐



Good luck to all in their leadership roles for 2024🧡 #WeAreArmagh pic.twitter.com/C4gwe7bdPa — ArmaghLGFA (@ArmaghLGFA) December 23, 2023

Aimee and Blaithin Mackin are also available for Armagh despite signing new AFLW contracts with Melbourne Demons. It was confirmed before Christmas that they would be vice-captains of the team, with Clodagh McCambridge awarded the captaincy.

Former skipper Kelly Mallon has recommitted, but other key players are focusing on new ventures. Alex Clarke has signed for Linfield in the Women’s NI Premiership as she returns from a significant injury setback, while Niamh Marley, who has played rugby for Ulster recently, is representing Wolfhounds in the Celtic Challenge.

The Orchard county open their Division 1 Lidl Ladies National Football League campaign at home to Waterford on Sunday, 21 January.