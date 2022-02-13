Weir's moment of magic seals Manchester derby win for City

A MOMENT OF magic from Caroline Weir settled this afternoon’s Manchester derby in the Women’s Super League [WSL] as City were 1-0 winners over United.

The Scottish international made instant impact off the bench with a phenomenal solo effort; her audacious chip settling the score in the 81st minute at Academy Stadium.

Republic of Ireland international Diane Caldwell played the full game for Manchester United, as she settles into her new home after making the historic move in recent weeks.

The hosts’ win, played in front of a record attendance of 5,370, saw them move up to fifth in the English top-flight, two points off United and the Champions League places.

She just loves the #ManchesterDerby!



What a strike from @itscarolineweir! As if she's pulled off that chip again! 🍟#BarclaysFAWSL @ManCityWomen pic.twitter.com/aMjagrB2AK — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) February 13, 2022

Elsewhere in the WSL, Ruesha Littlejohn played the full game and helped Aston Villa to a 2-0 win over Everton. Courtney Brosnan was included in the Toffees’ matchday squad.

It was another difficult afternoon for Birmingham’s Irish contingent as the WSL’s basement side slipped closer to relegation. Louise Quinn, Lucy Quinn and Jamie Finn started in the 2-0 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, while Emily Whelan was introduced as a second-half substitute. Eleanor Ryan-Doyle and Harriet Scott remained on the bench, while goalkeeper Marie Hourihan is the seventh Irish international on the books of the club.

And it was the battle of the Girls In Green goalkeepers as Brighton & Hove Albion enjoyed a 4-1 win over Reading. Megan Walsh and Megan Connolly both played the whole game for the triumphant Seagulls, while Grace Moloney was between the posts for the Royals.

Elsewhere, Leicester City were 3-0 winners over West Ham.