White and Hayes will fly the flag for Ireland's triathlon team at the Olympics

TEAM IRELAND TODAY announced a team of two triathletes for the Tokyo Olympics: Carolyn Hayes has been selected to compete in the Individual Women’s event; Russell White in the Individual Men’s event. The competition in Tokyo will run from the 26-27 July 2021 in Odaiba Marine Park.

Hayes has been in a strong run of form in recent weeks, winning a silver medal in the Triathlon World Cup in Lisbon. White secured his spot in Tokyo following an intense period of competition that saw him compete in five competitions across five weeks in three continents.

Speaking about her selection, Limerick woman, Hayes said: “The whole journey has been a rollercoaster, emotionally and physically, especially in a sport with three different disciplines that you have to master. When I started, I never thought that I would get to this level, but I just wanted to see how far I could go. Then things started to progress, I started to believe in myself more, and now I’m really excited to see what I can do in Tokyo.”

Her Banbridge, Co Down, teammate White, added: “The Olympics has always been the pinnacle of the sports and it was always a dream of mine to get there.

Russell White is Tokyo-bound. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“It was an intense few weeks of competing, after my last race I was disappointed when I crossed the line, but by the time I got off the plane in Heathrow the next day a message had come in to say I was in. I was absolutely buzzing.”

Team Ireland Chef de Mission for Tokyo 2020, Tricia Heberle, said: “I’m really pleased to welcome both Carolyn and Russell to the team in triathlon, especially on the back of what has been an intense six weeks competition schedule spanned across three continents. Their qualification is a testament to the endurance, determination and strength, and both Carolyn and Russell are very positive additions to the team.”

Team Ireland Triathlon Performance Director, Stephen Delaney, said: “We are really delighted to see these two athletes progress to an Olympic Games.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“We’ve been working with Russell for more than 11 years now and with Carolyn we started a project back in 2014 under my predecessor Tommy Evans to identify athletes with potential for the Tokyo Games. Carolyn was one of these athletes so to have her come through is really exciting. We are looking forward to seeing what they can deliver for Team Ireland in the Olympic Games.”

Team Ireland now consists of 47 officially selected athletes, with 100 athletes spots confirmed across nineteen sports. The final team announcement is scheduled for the beginning of July. The Olympic Games starts on 23July and runs until 8 August.