Do you agree with Carragher and Neville's Teams of the Season?

LAST NIGHT WAS the final Monday Night Football of this hectic Premier League season, with Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville following custom in selecting their Teams of the Season.

The duo agreed on six players: defenders Ruben Dias and Luke Shaw; midfielders Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes; along with Harry Kane and Phil Foden in forward positions.

That meant Carragher and Neville differed at goalkeeper: Carragher went with Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martínez, whereas Neville picked Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy.

West Ham’s Vladimir Coufal made Carragher’s team at right-back, with John Stones filling the remaining gap in defence. N’Golo Kante was included in his midfield, with Heung-Min Son up front.

Neville initially picked Son but took him out of his team, saying, “I love Son as a player, but the last couple of months he has really disappointed me, and I can’t get that Carabao Cup final out of my head. I just thought they were really disappointing. I changed him at the last minute.”

Son’s loss was Marcus Rashford’s gain, who was included in Neville’s team. “I thought when he was doing all the stuff off the pitch, which was an incredible thing, there would be a consequence of that on the pitch, that he would start to falter. But he just kept going and kept performing. Maybe there’s a little bit of emotion there, with the off the pitch stuff.”

Elsewhere, Kyle Walker was included at right-back with Harry Maguire at centre-back, whom Neville described as “the outstanding centre-back other than Dias in the league. To play every single game, he has been reliable, consistent, he has started to show authority.”

Ilkay Gündoğan, meanwhile, got the nod in midfield. “I think he transformed Manchester City’s season. In the period they weren’t playing well, he was the one, in around December, January, February, when they were building that run, he was the man. He was absolutely out of this world.”

Jamie Carragher’s Team of the Season

Gary Neville’s Team of the Season

Meanwhile, the duo both picked Pep Guardiola as their Manager of the Season, Ruben Dias as Player of the Season and Phil Foden as Young Player of the Season. The only difference was the Signing of the Season: Carragher went with Coufal; Neville with Edinson Cavani, who yesterday extended his stay with Manchester United for another year.