This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 16 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He’s been one of the best players in the Premier League this season'

Jamie Carragher has been impressed by recent performances from Tottenham’s Son Heung-min.

By The42 Team Saturday 16 Feb 2019, 9:26 AM
1 hour ago 974 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4497036
Son Heung-min has scored 11 goals in his last 12 games.
Son Heung-min has scored 11 goals in his last 12 games.
Son Heung-min has scored 11 goals in his last 12 games.

TOTTENHAM FORWARD SON Heung-min has been one of the stand-out performers in the Premier League this season, according to Jamie Carragher.

Since returning from international duty with South Korea at the end of January, having played at the Asian Cup, Son has scored in all four Spurs games, including late, decisive goals against Watford ,  Newcastle  and Leicester .

His impact in the last few weeks has impressed many, including Carragher, especially given Tottenham’s time of need given their injury crisis, with Harry Kane and Dele Alli currently sidelined.

“I think he’s been one of the best players in the Premier League this season,” former Liverpool defender Carragher told Goal Korea .

“There has been a lot of talk this season that Tottenham will miss Kane and Alli, but they are not being missed because of Son.

“Son is playing absolutely fantastic as a centre-forward, left and right. 

He had a great start to his career in Germany but, when he first came to Tottenham, some fans thought he would be a squad player. But, now, he has made himself a first-choice player.”

In total, Son has netted 16 goals in 32 games this season and has provided nine assists. However, it is the South Korean’s form in the second half of the campaign that has been so noteworthy.

In his last 15 Premier League matches, Son has been directly involved in 17 goals, scoring 11 and assisting six.

His good form has also extended to the cup competitions and Son has netted in both the FA and League Cups this campaign and found the back of the net in the Champions League on Wednesday evening in Spurs’ 3-0 demolition of Dortmund .

The former Bayer Leverkusen man scored just two minutes into the second half before late goals from Jan Vertonghen and Fernando Llorente appear to have sealed the London club’s spot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men have a 10-day gap between the Dortmund clash and their next fixture – a trip to Burnley – due to their elimination from the FA Cup in the last round.

However, it may come as a welcome break for Spurs’ beleaguered squad, who could add Kane and Alli to the fold for the visit to Turf Moor, as they attempt to close the gap to leaders Liverpool to just two points.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'Being over here as a family is special' - Farrell excited to succeed Schmidt
    'Being over here as a family is special' - Farrell excited to succeed Schmidt
    Sexton 'ready to go' for Ireland, with Henshaw expected back in training next week
    Conor Murray needs to offload Ireland's kicking responsibility to focus on returning to form
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Bayern pile pressure on Dortmund in Bundesliga title race as Coman nets brace in dramatic win
    Bayern pile pressure on Dortmund in Bundesliga title race as Coman nets brace in dramatic win
    Ronaldo and Dybala on target as Juventus go 14 points clear against Frosinone
    Capoue volley secures FA Cup quarter-final berth as Watford see off QPR at Loftus Road
    IRELAND
    Bang on the knee makes Farrell a concern for Ireland after Munster win
    Bang on the knee makes Farrell a concern for Ireland after Munster win
    Opinion: 'People with HIV in Ireland are dehumanised - we're seen as a virus'
    Farrell remains 'full steam ahead' with focus on Six Nations, but excited about taking over as head coach
    HURLING
    Changes aplenty as All-Ireland champions Limerick and Cody's Cats show their hand
    Changes aplenty as All-Ireland champions Limerick and Cody's Cats show their hand
    Captains return as Cork and Clare name sides for Páirc Uí Rinn league showdown
    Former Limerick hurling captain makes move into county football coaching

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie