Cork soccer club vows to defend reputation over referees' boycott

A SOCCER CLUB in Co Cork which has seen referees withdrawn from all their home games after a referee at a youth match was allegedly subjected to “verbal abuse and threats to his safety and life” from the pitch and sidelines, has vowed to defend its reputation.

The Cork branch of the Irish Soccer Referees Society (ISRS) released an open letter to members earlier this week where they instructed members not to cover matches at Ballea Park involving Carrigaline United.

The letter said that there was a “recent serious incident” that occurred in Ballea Park, Carrigaline on 25 February while one of their colleagues was officiating at a youth match.

“Without going in to too much detail, due to ongoing investigations by the appropriate bodies including the Cork Youth League, we feel we have to act immediately in the best interest of our members.

Our colleague, in the performance of this role of officiating the match, was subjected to criticism, verbal abuse and threats to his safety and life by spectators, players and coaching staff which resulted in the abandonment of the match and the referee running to seek refuge in the changing room behind a locked door.

We feel we have to act immediately to protect the wellbeing and safety of our members from any and all future incidents, and also to put all other clubs on notice that this treatment and abuse match officials [at all age groups in all levels of grassroots football] by players, coaches, officials and all spectators is totally unacceptable.”

The IRSR issued a directive to all their members in all leagues in Cork not to officiate Carrigaline United matches at Ballea Park, in all leagues and competitions until further notice.

However, Carrigaline United AFC has chosen to speak out in order to defend its reputation. In a letter to its members on their Facebook page, the club said that it was “concerned” about recent coverage surrounding an open letter written by the Cork Branch of the Irish Soccer Referees’ Society [ISRS].

“Firstly, it should be noted that we as a club have nothing but respect for all individuals who chose to pick up a whistle and support any initiative to eradicate the needless and mindless abuse of referees.

“Carrigaline United AFC prides itself on being a welcoming and inclusive club. CUAFC has been commended on countless occasions by visiting officials, dignitaries and opposition.

“We were shocked, appalled and disappointed by recent developments and, in our opinion, the unfair portrayal of the club across social media, radio and digital / print media. ”

The club said that having examined the CCTV video evidence they are satisfied that there are “very significant discrepancies” between the statement posted by the Cork Branch of the ISRS and the video evidence.

“We will continue to engage with the relevant parties to assist with their investigation and other aspects of the referees report as required.

“Rest assured everyone on the Management Committee of Carrigaline United AFC is committed to defending our club’s good name and to restoring football to Ballea Park as quickly as possible.”

