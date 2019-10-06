This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Horgan lands 0-8 as Glen Rovers reach 4th Cork hurling final in 6 years

The county champions of 2015 and 2016 have reached another decider.

By Denis Hurley Sunday 6 Oct 2019, 3:41 PM
12 minutes ago 531 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4839418
Glen Rovers star Patrick Horgan.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Glen Rovers star Patrick Horgan.
Glen Rovers star Patrick Horgan.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Glen Rovers 0-26

Carrigtwohill 0-11

Denis Hurley reports from Pairc Ui Chaoimh

GLEN ROVERS REACHED a fourth Cork SHC final in six years as they blitzed Carrigtwohill in the first of Sunday’s semi-finals at Páirc Uí Rinn.

County champions in 2015 and 2016, the Glen went into the game as strong favourites and they lived up to that billing with five unanswered points in the opening five minutes and their lead had extended to 12 before Carrigtwohill got off the mark on 18 minutes.

Conor Dorris had three points inside three minutes for the Glen, with Donal Cronin (two), Liam Coughlan and Dean Brosnan also on target before Cork star Patrick Horgan got the first of his eight points in the ninth minute, making it 0-7 to 0-9.

Three placed balls from Liam Gosnell finally opened the Carrig account as the lead was cut to nine but Glen continued to augment their tally.

A half-time advantage of 0-16 to 0-4 contracted slightly as Gosnell and Jay Horgan pointed for Carrigtwohill, the latter with the only point not scored by Gosnell. However, the Glen never allowed their opponents to gain a foothold and they pushed on again.

Captain Brian Moylan and Donal Cronin had fine points while Dean Brosnan was only denied a goal by an excellent Shane Devlin save in the 47th minute.

At the other end, Gosnell rattled the crossbar with a late Carrig free but even if they had found a goal, the Glen had too much of a cushion and they progressed in serene fashion.

Scorers for Glen Rovers: Patrick Horgan 0-8 (0-3 frees), Conor Dorris, Donal Cronin 0-4 each, Simon Kennefick 0-3, Liam Coughlan, Dean Brosnan 0-2 each, Robert Downey, Adam O’Donovan, Brian Moylan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Carrigtwohill: Liam Gosnell 0-10 (0-7 frees, 0-1 65), Jay Horgan 0-1. 

Glen Rovers 

1. Cathal Hickey

2. Stephen McDonnell
3. David Dooling
4. Calvin Healy

5. Robert Downey
6. Brian Moylan
7. Dave Noonan

8. Donal Cronin
9. Adam O’Donovan

12. David Cunningham
13. Conor Dorris
10. Dean Brosnan

14. Simon Kennefick
11. Patrick Horgan
15. Liam Coughlan

Subs

18. Adam Lynch for McDonnell (25, injured)
21. David Busteed for Cunningham (48)
19. Dale Tynan for Cronin (50)
17. Danny Morris for Downey (54)
20. Glen Kennefick for Dorris (57)

Carrigtwohill 

1. Shane Devlin

4. Paul Barden
2. Pat Sullivan
3. Ronan Power

5. Colm O’Connell
6. Pádraic Hogan
7. Aaron Walsh Barry

11. Tomás Hogan
9. Brendan Twomey

12. Jamie McCarthy
10. Séamus Roche
22. Liam O’Sullivan

8. Jay Horgan
14. Seán Rohan
13. Liam Gosnell

Subs

15. James Mulcahy for Tomás Hogan (half-time)
20. Eoin O’Mahony for Roche (48)
30. John Carroll for McCarthy (48)

Referee: Cathal McAllister (Aghada)

About the author:

About the author
Denis Hurley
@Denis_Hurley
sport@the42.ie

