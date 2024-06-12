Blow to Joe Schmidt as Australian fly-half Carter Gordon defects to rugby league

AUSTRALIAN FLY-HALF Carter Gordon said Wednesday he will join rugby league club the Gold Coast Titans next year on a two-year deal in a blow to new Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt.

The 23-year-old has been capped eight times and was seen as a long-term prospect, but will defect to the 13-man game after his debt-laden Super Rugby club Melbourne Rebels was shut down.

“I’m excited with the direction that rugby league is taking and the positive feeling around the game,” Gordon said in a statement released by the Titans.

Advertisement

“At 23 I feel like I had to take this opportunity now. I’m under no illusions and understand that this will be a massive challenge.”

Wallabies winger Mark Nawaqanitawase is also moving to rugby league next year after signing with the Sydney Roosters.

Gordon’s decision comes ahead of Schmidt announcing his first Wallabies squad since taking over from Eddie Jones, with two home Tests against Wales and another with Georgia in July.

Gordon made his Wallabies debut against South Africa last year and was part of Jones’ squad for their disappointing 2023 World Cup campaign.

“What has impressed me is his attitude to test himself and take on the challenge of switching to a new code,” said Titans coach Des Hasler.

“He’s a skilful player who backs himself.”

– © AFP 2024