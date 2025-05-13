Next set of All-Ireland SFC fixtures announced with Donegal Tyrone on GAA+

THE GAA HAVE announced the next set of All-Ireland senior football championship fixtures, with four games set to take place in Round One on Saturday 24 May.

The games involve last weekend’s Ulster and Leinster finalists as they commence their group campaigns on the national stage.

The details for the match between Leinster champions Louth and Monaghan have still not been finalised. Louth have home advantage for the game but have no home venue suitable in their county.

They have utilised Inniskeen previously but that is not feasible this time given they are playing Monaghan, while Navan, another venue the Wee County have performed in before, is also out as it hosts the Meath v Cork game that afternoon at 3pm.

Ulster champions Donegal will face Tyrone in Ballybofey at 7pm, a game that will be live-streamed on GAA+.

The other fixture that day will see beaten Ulster finalists Armagh face Derry at BOX-IT Athletic Grounds.

This weekend’s Round 1 games see Kerry host Roscommon, and Galway entertain Dublin on Saturday, while then on Sunday it’s Mayo against Cavan, and Clare taking on Down.

Saturday 24 May

All-Ireland SFC Round One

Group 1

Donegal v Tyrone, MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey, 7pm - GAA+.

Group 2

Meath v Cork, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 3pm.

Group 3

Louth v Monaghan, TBC.

Group 4

Armagh v Derry, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 5pm.

