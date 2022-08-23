'It’s a huge honour' - Jack Carty takes over as Connacht's club captain

JACK CARTY HAS been appointed the club captain of Connacht.

The 29-year-old captained his native province throughout last season but has now officially succeeded back row Jarrad Butler in the official role as outright club skipper.

Having been the club captain since 2018, Butler will now serve as vice-captain this season, while Bundee Aki has also been named as vice-captain.

Ireland international Carty has been a key figure for Connacht in recent years, embracing ever-increasing responsibility in the number 10 shirt and growing as an influence on other players behind the scenes.

Advertisement

Carty attracted interest from clubs abroad last year but opted to extend his contract with Connacht until the summer of 2025 in what was a major boost for the province.

He has expressed his delight at taking on the club captaincy ahead of the 2022/23 season.

“It’s a huge honour to become club captain of my home province,” said Carty.

“I first walked through the doors as a 14-year-old and if you said to me I would play for Connacht never mind captaining the team, I would have laughed at you.

“None of this would ever have been possible if it wasn’t for my family, friends, and team-mates.

“It’s an incredibly humbling moment, and with that comes responsibility to ensure we proudly represent the people of Connacht, whether they are here in the actual province or in one of the four corners of the world – which we strive to do.

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

“I can’t wait to get back on the pitch again to lead in the best way possible, by performing.

“A special thanks to JB who I’ve learnt an incredible amount from the last few years and will continue to do so.

“I can’t wait to see everyone at the Sportsground, with our new surface, on the 7th of October.”