Double injury blow for Man United as Casimero and Martinez ruled out until after Christmas

CASEMIRO IS SET to miss a key stretch of Manchester United’s season after Erik ten Hag revealed the midfielder will be sidelined with a hamstring injury until after Christmas.

The 31-year-old midfielder has struggled for form and fitness in his second season since his eye-catching switch to Old Trafford from Real Madrid.

Casemiro sustained an ankle injury on Brazil duty last month and returned against Newcastle last Wednesday, only to be taken off at half-time of the 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat.

United confirmed the Brazil international had sustained a hamstring that would keep him out for “several weeks”, but Ten Hag has now suggested the midfielder may struggle to play again this year.

Left-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia may return in the coming weeks but Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez, who is out with a foot injury, are set to miss the 10 matches before Christmas.

“I have some time schedules, yeah,” Ten Hag said. “But it’s always difficult to project that because there can always be setbacks during the rehab period.

“I’m always a little bit holding back on such issues.

“I expect some back but, for instance, Casemiro and Martinez are really strong injuries and I don’t expect them back before Christmas.”

Alamy Stock Photo Maguire suffered a head collision against Fulham. Alamy Stock Photo

Harry Maguire is in United’s 23-man squad for Wednesday’s Champions League meeting with Copenhagen, despite controversy over the decision to allow him to continue playing after a head collision in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Fulham.

“So, we did all the protocols during and after the game, so he is ready to play,” Ten Hag said. “There is not any indication (of concussion).

“He was fine in the game so no problems. He played a very good game.”