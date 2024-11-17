Advertisement
An own point was the first score in the Munster semi-final between Cashel King Cormacs and Abbeydorney.
Tipperary side score bizarre own point on the way to booking Munster final spot

Cashel King Cormacs forward Oisín O’Donoghue scored a long-range point in the wrong direction.
5.24pm, 17 Nov 2024
TIPPERARY SIDE CASHEL KING Cormacs booked their place in the Munster intermediate hurling final despite an own point at the start of their clash with Kerry’s Abbeydorney.

Cashel progressed with a commanding 3-16 to 1-14 victory but they made a bizarre start to the contest. After securing possession from the throw-in, Cashel forward Oisín O’Donoghue fired a long-range shot over the bar. His effort however, was aimed at the wrong set of posts to give the opposition an early lead.

David McGrath levelled matters from the next puckout as Cashel settled quickly after that setback to open up a two point lead.

A Michael O’Leary goal sent Aebbeydorney into a one-point lead and they pushed four clear inside the opening 20 minutes. The sides were level again four minutes later however, as Ross Bonnar struck for the net as the sides retreated at half-time on 1-6 apiece.

The Tipperary outfit took control in the second half as O’Donoghue recovered from his own-point with a goal to give Cashel a 2-8 to 1-10 lead. Ger Browne added a third goal for Cashel in the 54th minute to help ease them to victory.

Cork’s Watergrasshill now await Cashel King Cormacs in the Munster final.

