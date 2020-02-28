This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Leeds goalkeeper Casilla gets eight-match ban and £60,000 fine for racial abuse

The former Real Madrid shot-stopper will miss all but three games of the remaining Championship season.

By The42 Team Friday 28 Feb 2020, 9:02 PM
Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla.
LEEDS UNITED GOALKEEPER Kiko Casilla has received a stiff penalty from the Football Association after being found guilty of racist abuse in a game against Charlton Athletic. 

The FA ruled that Casilla, 33, racially abused Charlton’s Jonathan Leko during the London club’s 1-0 win over Leeds in September. 

Casilla, according to the governing body’s charges, ”made reference to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin”, constituting an aggravated breach, and was given extra time to respond. 

But the allegations have now been proven by an independent regulatory commission and the former Real Madrid man will miss the vast bulk of the rest of the Championship season. 

Casilla, who denied racially abusing Leko, has been banned for eight matches and has also received a fine of £60,000 for the offence. 

Additionally, the goalkeeper has been ordered to attend a face-to-face education session.

In their official response Leeds accepted the ruling while maintaining that Casilla pleaded his innocence. 

“We would like to make it clear that we do not tolerate any form of discrimination within our football club and we are a leader in the fight against discrimination within our wider community,” the club wrote in a statement published on their official website.

“However, it is important to recognise that Kiko has always denied making any racist comment.

“The FA panel have based their decision on the balance of probability rather than proving Kiko to be guilty beyond reasonable doubt, which we have always believed is the more appropriate burden of proof.”

Leeds currently find themselves in second in the Championship, five points clear of Fulham as they stay on course to seal automatic promotion to the Premier League. 

Just 11 games remain before the end of the season in England’s second tier, with the side coached by Marcelo Bielsa back in action on Saturday away to Hull City.

The42 Team

