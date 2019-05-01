Casillas 'strong as ever' after heart attack

IKER CASILLAS HAS offered a positive update on his health after the ‘big fright’ of suffering a heart attack.

The veteran Porto goalkeeper was taken ill during training on Wednesday, although the Portuguese club later reported his condition to be “stable”.

Porto goalkeeper, Iker Casillas.

Well-wishes poured forth from across the world of football for the former Real Madrid star and Spain’s all-time record appearance maker posted a tweet from his hospital bed, confirming he is on the mend.

“Everything under control, a big fright but strong as ever,” the 37-year-old’s tweet read.

Huge thanks for all the messages and love.”

Todo controlado por aquí, un susto grande pero con las fuerzas intactas. Muchísimas gracias a todos por los mensajes y el cariño 😃💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/i3TXsELUGD — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) May 1, 2019 Source: Iker Casillas /Twitter

Casillas won five LaLiga titles and three Champions Leagues during 16 decorated seasons with Real Madrid, while he was Spain’s last line of defence during their golden period – winning Euro 2008 and Euro 2012 either side of the 2010 World Cup.

