Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 22 January 2022
Advertisement

Castlebar Mitchels hold off thrilling late fightback from Castleisland Desmonds to reach decider

Five goals in the final quarter provided a sensational finish at Josie Munnelly Park.

By Darren Kelly Saturday 22 Jan 2022, 6:01 PM
18 minutes ago 519 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5662176
Mayo and Connacht intermediate champions Castlebar Mitchels.
Mayo and Connacht intermediate champions Castlebar Mitchels.
Mayo and Connacht intermediate champions Castlebar Mitchels.

Castlebar Mitchels 3-7

Castleisland Desmonds 2-7

Darren Kelly reports from Josie Munnelly Park

NIAMH HUGHES SCORED 1-3 as Castlebar Mitchels held off a thrilling late comeback from Castleisland Desmonds to book their place in the currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Intermediate club final in Josie Munnelly Park.

The teams were level, 0-6 to 0-6, at the second water break before the supporters in Castlebar were treated to five goals in the final quarter.

The hosts were guilty of 17 wides over the hour but worked wonders after that water break as they struck 3-1 in a four-minute spell.

On their first attack, Fintan Keane’s team couldn’t believe their luck when Laura Brody’s effort landed over goalkeeper Fiona Griffin and under the crossbar for the first goal in the 47th minute.

That score allowed them to unleash and sensing an opportunity they quickly created another goal, which was finished off by Hughes.

Anna Tuohy added a point to make it 2-7 to 0-6 and the Mayo champions seemed to be out of sight on 50 minutes when substitute Marita McDonald set up Danielle Caldwell for the third goal, to leave ten points between the sides.

Castleisland were in trouble but they were given a glimmer of hope as Paris McCarthy sent Amy Curtin through and she passed a few defenders before finding the net with five minutes of normal time remaining.

Things got even more interesting in the 60th minute, when Julia Ann Twomey got the vital touch in a goalmouth scramble for a second Castleisland goal. And the Kerry side were just three behind when McCarthy added a point from a free but their quest for an equaliser went unrewarded.

Castlebar Mitchels were the better side in the first half but only held a 0-5 to 0-3 lead at half-time with 11 wides. Hughes converted two points with Tuohy, Orla Conlon and Brody also on target.

McCarthy scored twice for Castleisland with Niamh Walsh also scoring and the latter reduced the deficit two minutes into the second half.

Hughes sent over a free to restore Castlebar’s two-point lead with a 41st minute free but the momentum was certainly with the visitors when Lorraine Scanlon and McCarthy converted from frees.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

However, after the water break Castlebar scored three quickfire goals and they had enough in the tank to reach the final.

Scorers – Castlebar Mitchels: N Hughes 1-3 (2f), L Brody 1-1, D Caldwell 1-0, A Tuohy 0-2 (1f), O Conlon 0-1.

Castleisland Desmonds: P McCarthy 0-4 (3f), JA Twomey 1-0, A Curtin 1-0, N Walsh 0-2 (1f), L Scanlon 0-1 (1f).

CASTLEBAR MITCHELS: F McLoughlin; K Moore, A Brody, A Towey; T Flynn, O Conlon, D Caldwell; L McManamon, K Sullivan; S Conlon, E Lyons, G Flynn; N Hughes, L Brody, A Tuohy. Subs: A Hussey for S Conlon (30), M McDonald for Lyons (49).

CASTLEISLAND DESMONDS: F Griffin; L Cox, S Murphy, E Twomey; G Kearney, C Griffin, E Mangan; C Lynch, L Scanlon; A Curtin, P McCarthy, H Herlihy; N Walsh, JA Twomey, R Cahill. Subs: K O’Connor for Cahill (27), L Joyce for Herlihy (49), E Doody for Walsh (53), M Curtin for Cox (53), H Bourke for JA Twomey (60).

Referee: John Devlin (Galway).

About the author:

About the author
Darren Kelly

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie