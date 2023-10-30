'Castlehaven is a special place. If you don't play football, you're nearly the odd one out'

INVITE MARK COLLINS to contrast county final winning experiences and he will gladly seize the chance.

He fresh out of the U21 grade when he landed his first senior title in Castlehaven colours and followed it up with the retention a year later.

The journey to a third medal has been pockmarked by setbacks. How many ways can you suffer disappointment when chasing the blue riband of Cork football?

Castlehaven have absorbed them over the past decade. Final defeats? Two, both at the hands of yesterday’s opponents Nemo Rangers, and one after a replay.

Semi-final losses? Three, one on penalties, one after two replays and the loss twelve months ago, that was so emphatic in its’ nature that it provided food for thought.

“After the Barrs defeat last year, we were a small bit deflated. There was only four in it at the end, but we felt like we were well beaten and it was a long and hard winter to get back.

“The championship started and we started building a bit of momentum. The belief started coming back. I think we really proved ourselves this year.

“If you look at the group stage, the teams (that) were beaten and the quarter-final, semi- final and final, we’ve probably beaten the three best teams in the county. So it’s a special one.”

The other critical difference now for Collins is that Castlehaven is his full-time football gig.

Over a decade of service to the Cork cause ended in the early moments of 2022, when he stepped back from the inter-county game.

“I suppose stepping back from Cork, one of the main reasons was there was just an amazing club there. I’m very lucky coming down to Castlehaven, that it’s almost intercounty standard. You’re not leaving yourself go or anything.

“That made stepping away from Cork a lot easier, like the effort, the management and lads put in, I said it in my speech, I swear to God, it’s, the setup really is of inter-county standard. We’re so lucky to have such great men involved and that definitely helped us get over line.

“I was 22 and 23 (for) the last couple of ones and you think they probably come around forever. You’re young, you’re on a crest of a wave. We had some bad days, some close calls and to finally get over the line is absolutely sweet.”

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Michael Hurley. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Michael Hurley is another who has gone from juggling the county and club games to focusing on Castlehaven commitments.

His inputs all year have been a critical reason as to why the Andy Scannell Cup headed down to the west of the county last night.

He lit up the semi-final against St Finbarr’s, posting six points from play. Yesterday he fell one short of that target, but considering there were only 12 points from play recorded in the whole game, the fact Hurley on an individual level scored five, encapsulates why there was little debate in bestowing him with the man-of-the-match award.

The 27-year-old was terrific, the shots he knocked over in the 53rd, 57th and 63rd minutes were as significant for their timing as well as the execution.

His five point tally was matched by older brother Brian, as they struck all but one of Castlehaven’s scores between them.

“The parents are the ones who will be delighted about that one. Delighted ourselves but it wasn’t about us today. We’ve been grafting for ten years, knocking on the door. This is for the fellas who didn’t have one in their back pocket. It’s for them today and all the supporters as well.”

A callow teenager at the age of 17, Hurley was sprung from the bench for the Haven’s 2013 success over Nemo. His importance to the team has swelled considerably in the decade since, a period that has been trying for them with the lack of silverware, but one that never dented their enthusiasm for the game.

“Ten years seems an awful long time. I still remember being inside in the bus driving home and one of the older crop fellas said, ‘Enjoy this, they don’t come around too often.’

“The Cork championship has gone very competitive so we’re just delighted. Castlehaven is a special, special place. Everyone kind of says it but it’s very hard to explain it to people who aren’t from there.

“People don’t really know much else, to be honest. If you don’t play football you’re nearly seen as an odd one out. That’s what keeps us going.”

“We had one or two fresh faces this year. We got our game plan spot on in the last two games and I think we knew exactly our goals. Similar to watching the rugby game a few weeks ago, Ireland and New Zealand, New Zealand got their game plan bang on. That might have been the difference this year.”

If Hurley was downplaying the scoring input of himself and his brother, Collins was in no mood to downplay their impact.

“Brian is the most special footballer I ever played with. Since I came down with the Haven and played with him, he was two years younger than me. We had a connection together, but I was just so lucky to play with such such a good footballer.

“And I really am so happy for Michael. He’s man-of-the-match in the semi-final, man-of-the-match in the final.

“He’s taken a lot of stick through the years. But again, he’s a special talent, another fella who stepped away from the Cork setup. You couldn’t meet a nicer lad than Michael and for him to get that accolade today, I am so, so happy for him.”