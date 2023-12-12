'Whatever was in my head, I thought they had won. I turned away and was devastated'

AMIDST THE TORRENTIAL rain in Limerick on Sunday, Mark Collins thought of the past, the games that built up the football history of Castlehaven.

His father Francis was one of seven brothers that played for the club in their maiden Cork senior final appearance in 1979. They pushed on subsequently to embark on voyages in Munster waters.

Three times they had gripped the trophy – 1989, 1994 and 1997. Number four was a target for this group, once they had emerged from Cork in late October. Collins was one of a small bunch of survivors from a decade ago when they had previously featured in Munster, losing that 2013 opener to Dr Crokes, the same opponents that handed them off in the 2012 final.

“Growing up we saw the likes of Larry (Tompkins), Niall (Cahalane) win Munster titles. I saw the lads playing in Killarney in 2003 against the Ghaeltacht and give a great account of ourselves. I just felt that nine and ten years ago, we didn’t do ourselves justice.

“As a group since the county final it was a different feeling to ten years ago, we knuckled down, we wanted to be at training, we really put the effort in.

“It’s very high up there. The county was absolutely sweet this year because there was a lot of hurt, but none of us in that group had a Munster medal. To have one now is just a sweet, sweet feeling.”

And yet the flipside of a final outcome stalked Castlehaven throughout a marathon match, to the extent that Collins thought that defeat was their lot during the dramatic penalty shootout.

“I must say, when Rory missed his penalty, a great save by Gavin Curran, I thought it was over. For some reason, whatever was in my head, I thought they had won. I turned away and I was devastated.

“Next thing I realised that Tom O’Sullivan had to take one, so to win it after that – when you thought you were already beaten – was just a crazy feeling.

“I think we were beaten three times, to be honest with you. At the end of normal time, the end of extra time and in penalties, we were probably beaten. Look, the bit of luck was on our side. You probably need that. We might not have had that in Cork over the last three or four years but we got it this time.”

Victory was achieved in wild and stormy conditions, but Castlehaven adapted with Collins particularly prominent, whipping over two points that were perfectly judged in the wind.

“To be fair the pitch held up super. There’s surface water on top of it but for the time of year and the rain, you were still able to play football on it. We stayed up (Saturday) night (in Limerick), I woke at five o’clock in the morning, it was absolutely lashing through the heavens. Obviously you had every season in one today but I don’t think it affected us, we tried to get on with it.

“The management left no stone unturned. They came down during the week to have a look. They came down again (Sunday) morning just to see. It went back to us that it was going to be blowing into the town goal off the right-hand side, so we knew it already coming in.”

When the shootout scenario was presented to them, Castlehaven were ready for it, drawing on the experiences of their 2020 and 2021 county semi-finals against St Finbarr’s.

“The minute the final whistle went, I suppose it did help because we knew exactly what was going to happen. We had planned during the week for it. We planned about Damo in goal. We asked Derek (O’Mahoney, the referee) at the start because he didn’t think he’d be allowed. But he clarified it and we were allowed to put him in.

“We knew the county final wouldn’t go to penalties, we never practiced them. And all of a sudden on Thursday night in training, we put an emphasis on it. Whatever it was, whether it was written in the stars or something I don’t know and we talked about putting Damo in goal. He’s a national cup medal with John Egan, playing in goal. He’s a huge man. Thankfully it worked out.”