Castlehaven set up Cork final with Nemo Rangers, Camross triumph in Laois

CASTLEHAVEN WILL meet Nemo Rangers in the Cork Premier senior football final after both sides advanced from their respective semis today.

Castlehaven earned a hard-fought 1-16 to 2-11 win over St Finbarr’s.

Jack Cahalane’s goal helped his side advance to their first final in four seasons, while Michael Hurley impressed, contributing seven points.

Goals from Steven Sherlock and a late one from Ethan Twomey helped ensure a tense climax, but Castlehaven held on to advance, as they bid to win their first title in 10 years.

It was more comfortable for Nemo Rangers, as they overcame Duhallow 3-10 to 1-8 to reach a sixth final in nine years.

Luke Connolly was the star of the show, registering 2-3, while a late Conor Horgan goal added further gloss to the scoreline.

The final between Nemo Rangers and Castlehaven is set to take place on 29 October at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Elsewhere, Camross beat Abbeyleix 4-18 to 0-14 in the Laois SHC final.

The convincing win saw the side triumph for the 27th time in their history, while it was the first time they lifted the trophy since 2018.

Mossy Keyes was the clear standout player, as he contributed 3-6.

Mark Dowling also found the net to help seal a comfortable victory.