Today's Munster JFC semi-final between Castlemahon and Fossa is sold out

Fans without a ticket are asked not to travel to the fixture, which throws in at 1pm.

Fossa's David Clifford signs autographs.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

TODAY’S MUNSTER JUNIOR Football Championship semi-final between Castlemahon of Limerick and Fossa of Kerry has sold out, with fans who don’t have tickets being advised not to travel to the fixture in Coolyroe.

Fossa, for whom David Clifford stars, will take on Castlemahon at their Quaid Park ground in Limerick, and it has been confirmed this morning that all 1,500 tickets for the provincial last-four clash have already been sold.

A statement released this morning by Munster GAA said that “supporters without a ticket, including U16s, are asked not to travel as there will be no tickets available at the venue.”

However, the fixture will be streamed live on Munster GAA TV at this link.

Throw-in at Quaid Park is at 1pm.

