Castore to provide Leinster kit as part of a 'multi-year' partnership

LEINSTER AND CASTORE have announced a “multi-year” kit deal.

The partnership marks the beginning of Castore’s presence in Irish rugby.

Castore will supply the Leinster squad’s playing, training and travel wear across all age grade and senior teams and will also supply the supporters’ leisure range for the 2023/24 season onwards.

Castore is a sportswear brand founded in 2015 and since 2019 have partnered with athletes and teams including tennis player Andy Murray, swimmer Adam Peaty, Red Bull Racing and McLaren in Formula One, England cricket, Saracens and, most recently in Ireland, the FAI.

They have also provided kits to Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The deal with Leinster will commence in July. The province’s home jersey will be launched the week of 17 July and later this summer, the Leinster women’s team will wear the jersey for the very first time in competitive action when they take part in the Interprovincial Series.

Pascal Lafitte, sports marketing director at Castore said: “We are proud to have marked the beginning of our presence in Irish rugby through our partnership with Leinster. This team and this organisation has gained a reputation for excellence both on and off the field and we look forward to adding to that legacy over the coming years.

“We feel the team epitomises our ‘Better Never Stops’ ethos, as not only is the team highly successful on the pitch, they also have a strong academy system and community focus in the 12 counties of the province.”

Eamon de Búrca, sponsorship manager with Leinster Rugby, said: “This is a huge announcement today as Castore becomes a Premium Partner of Leinster Rugby and we are very excited by the possibilities, not only in the season to come but in the years ahead.

“We have been listening to our supporters about what they would like to see. Castore have taken those views on board and they are really looking to engage with our supporters and to make more options available to everyone.

“We think that our supporters are going to be very excited by the launch of the kit and we look forward to seeing the training kit in pre-season for Leo and his players and the playing kit on Tania’s players for the very first time in August in the Interprovincial Series.”