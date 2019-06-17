This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tipp waiting anxiously for news on Barrett and 'Bonner' Maher injuries

‘Both players are still awaiting scans,’ Tipp said on Monday evening.

By Niall Kelly Monday 17 Jun 2019, 9:21 PM
Fears: Patrick 'Bonner' Maher is stretchered off.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

TIPPERARY’S HOPE OF seeing Cathal Barrett and Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher make a Championship comeback this summer will become clearer over the next 24 hours.

The Premier are waiting anxiously for further news on the double injury blow to both Barrett and Maher in Sunday’s win over Limerick.

Barrett hobbled off in the final minutes of the first half with a suspected hamstring problem and, moments later, Maher was stretchered off after landing awkwardly and hurting his knee.

Tipp boss Liam Sheedy conceded afterwards that the pair are “highly unlikely” to feature when the counties meet again in the Munster final in two weekends’ time.

A brief update issued by the Tipperary camp on Monday evening said that “there is no news to report”.

“Both players are still awaiting scans and a further update on their injuries will be made after team training tomorrow night.”

