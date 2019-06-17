Tipp waiting anxiously for news on Barrett and 'Bonner' Maher injuries

TIPPERARY’S HOPE OF seeing Cathal Barrett and Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher make a Championship comeback this summer will become clearer over the next 24 hours.

The Premier are waiting anxiously for further news on the double injury blow to both Barrett and Maher in Sunday’s win over Limerick.

Barrett hobbled off in the final minutes of the first half with a suspected hamstring problem and, moments later, Maher was stretchered off after landing awkwardly and hurting his knee.

Tipp boss Liam Sheedy conceded afterwards that the pair are “highly unlikely” to feature when the counties meet again in the Munster final in two weekends’ time.

A brief update issued by the Tipperary camp on Monday evening said that “there is no news to report”.

“Both players are still awaiting scans and a further update on their injuries will be made after team training tomorrow night.”

