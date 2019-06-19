Tipp boost as Barrett's injury confirmed as 'mild hamstring tear'

TIPPERARY WILL GIVE Cathal Barrett every chance to prove his fitness ahead of the Munster hurling final.

The corner-back limped out of Sunday’s round-robin victory over Limerick, leading Tipp boss Liam Sheedy to effectively rule him out for three to four weeks and the rematch between the counties on 30 June.

But a scan on Tuesday evening confirmed that Barrett had suffered a ‘mild hamstring tear’ which could sideline him for a shorter period than first feared.

“The injury will be worked on by the Tipp SH medical team and management will monitor his progress over the next 10 days,” Tipp said in a short update.

The news comes as some positive follows yesterday’s confirmation that Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher tore his ACL against Limerick and will miss the rest of the Championship.

