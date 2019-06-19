This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tipp boost as Barrett's injury confirmed as 'mild hamstring tear'

Management will monitor corner-back’s recovery over the next 10 days.

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 19 Jun 2019, 8:52 AM
Barrett: fitness race (file photo).
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Barrett: fitness race (file photo).
Barrett: fitness race (file photo).
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

TIPPERARY WILL GIVE Cathal Barrett every chance to prove his fitness ahead of the Munster hurling final.

The corner-back limped out of Sunday’s round-robin victory over Limerick, leading Tipp boss Liam Sheedy to effectively rule him out for three to four weeks and the rematch between the counties on 30 June.

But a scan on Tuesday evening confirmed that Barrett had suffered a ‘mild hamstring tear’ which could sideline him for a shorter period than first feared.

“The injury will be worked on by the Tipp SH medical team and management will monitor his progress over the next 10 days,” Tipp said in a short update.

The news comes as some positive follows yesterday’s confirmation that Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher tore his ACL against Limerick and will miss the rest of the Championship.

