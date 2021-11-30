Two-time Connacht winning Roscommon forward retires after 15-year career

Cathal Cregg celebrates scoring the first goal of the game.

LONG-SERVING ROSCOMMON forward Cathal Cregg has retired following a lengthy inter-county career.

Cregg’s club Western Gaels made the announcement of Cregg’s retirement on social media last night.

Cregg made his championship debut for the Rossies in 2006 against New York and was part of the Connacht SFC winning sides in 2010 and 2019. He was involved in the Division 3 Allianz Football League victory of 2014, plus Division 2 wins in 2015, 2018 and 2020.

A skillful and fast forward, he also represented Ireland in the 2014 International Rules series and won a Sigerson Cup with DCU in 2010.

He made his final appearance for Roscommon as a second-half sub in this year’s Connacht semi-final defeat to Galway.

“He has served for many years and done us very proud in Western Gaels,” his club said. “Wishing him a happy and healthy future with his family.”

Congrats to @cathalcregg on a superb career. Many people will rightly talk about his on field exploits but we’d like to thank Cathal for his incredible support of Club Rossie since we launched in 2014. There’s Cathal with his little man after Connacht final in 2019. Thank you 💪 pic.twitter.com/CvZ2Z75VUB — Club Rossie (@clubrossie) November 30, 2021

