Two-time Connacht winning Roscommon forward retires after 15-year career

Cathal Cregg was the most experienced player on the Roscommon panel.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 30 Nov 2021, 10:22 AM
1 hour ago 2,496 Views 0 Comments
Cathal Cregg celebrates scoring the first goal of the game.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

LONG-SERVING ROSCOMMON forward Cathal Cregg has retired following a lengthy inter-county career.  

Cregg’s club Western Gaels made the announcement of Cregg’s retirement on social media last night.

Cregg made his championship debut for the Rossies in 2006 against New York and was part of the Connacht SFC winning sides in 2010 and 2019. He was involved in the Division 3 Allianz Football League victory of 2014, plus Division 2 wins in 2015, 2018 and 2020.

A skillful and fast forward, he also represented Ireland in the 2014 International Rules series and won a Sigerson Cup with DCU in 2010.

He made his final appearance for Roscommon as a second-half sub in this year’s Connacht semi-final defeat to Galway. 

“He has served for many years and done us very proud in Western Gaels,” his club said. “Wishing him a happy and healthy future with his family.”

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

