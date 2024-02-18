Watch: Doyle and Griggs' 1,500m final lap thriller was a highlight at National Indoors

A race for the ages at the https://t.co/8kNu8qkSSg National Indoor Championships as Cathal Doyle gets the better of Nick Griggs in a dive for the line 🤩👏🙌



Championship racing at its brilliant best!!!

🥇Cathal Doyle 3:49:11

🥈Nick Griggs 3:49:15

🥉Lughaidh Mallon… pic.twitter.com/rpi1DLa74k — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) February 18, 2024

CATHAL DOYLE IS the 1,500 metre champion after he edged out Nick Griggs in a final lap thriller that was the highlight of day two at the National Indoor Athletics Championships in Dublin.

Doyle clinched his first national indoor title as he and Griggs both dived for the line, nicking the win in 3:49.11 — just four-hundredths of a second ahead of his rival.

“It’s not the first dive I’ve had to do across the line, but it was worth it today,” the Clonliffe Harriers man said afterwards, sporting heavy strapping on the left arm he used to break his fall as he crashed over the line.

“I’m not sure if I would have taken the win without it, I’ve lost on a dive before so I wasn’t taking any chances.”

Elsewhere on Sunday, Leevale’s Louise Shanahan broke Ciara Mageean’s eight-year-old championship record as she collected another 800m title, winning in 2:03.54, while the men’s title went to Cian McPhillips in 1:52.79.

Sharlene Mawdsley won her first 400m indoor title in 52.04, with Sophie Becker taking silver in 52.98, while Cillin Greene (47.20) took gold in the men’s event.

The 60m titles went to Israel Olatunde, who ran 6.71 to seal his indoor three-in-a-row, and Molly Scott (7.36).

Advertisement

National Senior Indoor Championships – Selected Day 2 Results

Men 5,000m Walk

1. David KENNY Farranfore Maine Valley A.C. 19:30.10

2. Oisin LANE Mullingar Harriers A.C. 19:34.40

3. Joe MOONEY Adamstown A.C. 20:29.38

Women 3,000m Walk

1. Kate VEALE West Waterford A.C. 12:27.82

2. Aisling LANE Mullingar Harriers A.C. 14:21.57

3. Ciara WILSON BOWEN Dundrum South Dublin A.C. 14:39.53

Men 3,000m

1. John TRAVERS Donore Harriers 8:13.17

2. Mitchell BYRNE Rathfarnham W.S.A.F. A.C. 8:17.58

3. Callum MORGAN CNDR Track A.C. 8:19.29

Women 3,000m

1. Claire FAGAN Mullingar Harriers A.C. 9:33.35

2. Niamh KEARNEY Raheny Shamrock A.C. 9:33.47

3. Cheryl NOLAN St. Abbans A.C. 9:35.11

Women Pole Vault

1. Kara MORRISSEY St. L. O’Toole A.C. 3.15

2. Meabh CORKERY Midleton A.C. 3.15

3. Olive BURGER Leevale A.C. 3.00

Women Long Jump

1. Sophie MEREDITH St. Marys (Limerick) A.C. 6.05

2. Lauren CALLAGHAN Finn Valley A.C. 6.02

3. Saragh BUGGY St. Abbans A.C. 5.97

Men Long Jump

1. Reece ADEMOLA Leevale A.C. 7.82

2. Colm BOURKE Raheny Shamrock A.C. 6.97

3. Luke O CARROLL Tralee Harriers A.C. 6.97

Women 1,500m

1. Carla SWEENEY Rathfarnham W.S.A.F. A.C. 4:21.61

2. Ellie HARTNETT U.C.D. A.C. 4:24.40

3. Lucy HOLMES West Waterford A.C. 4:25.13

Men 1,500m

1. Cathal DOYLE Clonliffe Harriers A.C. 3:49.11

2. Nick GRIGGS CNDR Track A.C. 3:49.15

3. Lughaidh MALLON Lagan Valley A.C. 3:50.91

Women 400m

1. Sharlene MAWDSLEY Newport A.C. 52.04

2. Sophie BECKER Raheny Shamrock A.C. 52.98

3. Roisin HARRISON Emerald A.C. 53.87

Men 400m

1. Cillin GREENE Galway City Harriers A.C. 47.20

2. David RYAN Moycarkey Coolcroo A.C. 47.99

3. Brandon ARREY Raheny Shamrock A.C. 48.15

Women 60m

1. Molly SCOTT St. L. O’Toole A.C. 7.36

2. Sarah LEAHY Killarney Valley A.C. 7.42

3. Mollie O REILLY Dundrum South Dublin A.C. 7.48

Men 60m

1. Israel OLATUNDE Tallaght AC 6.71

2. Bori AKINOLA UCD AC 6.76

3. Sean AIGBOBOH Tallaght AC 6.77

Women 800m

1. Louise SHANAHAN Leevale A.C. 2:03.54 CR

2. Georgie HARTIGAN Dundrum South Dublin A.C. 2:05.35

3. Susie NESTOR U.C.D. A.C. 2:09.56

Men 800m

1. Cian MC PHILLIPS U.C.D. A.C. 1:52.79

2. Dara DONOGHUE Lucan Harriers A.C. 1:53.14

3. Mark MILNER U.C.D. A.C. 1:53.18

Men Shot Put

1. Andrew COOPER Gowran A.C. 14.53

2. Sam VINES Cabinteely A.C. 14.00

3. Callum KEATING North Cork A.C. 14.00

Women Shot Put