Rising Connacht star says there's 'so much more to come' after signing new deal

CATHAL FORDE SAYS there is “so much more to come” after he signed a two-year contract with Connacht.

The 22-year-old progressed through his home province’s pathway system and since making his debut in January 2022 has established himself at inside-centre while also providing cover at No.13 and fly-half.

Head coach Pete Wilkins expressed his delight at tying the promising homegrown talent down for another two seasons and said he was an example to others looking to make the most of their opportunities.

“Cathal is an exciting talent and excellent young professional, and I am delighted he has committed to Connacht Rugby for another two seasons,” he said in a club statement.

“As a local lad and academy graduate, he is a great example of the type of player and person that the club and supporters are so proud to be associated with.

“He has thrived with the first team opportunities he has been given so far and we are all excited by what he can achieve in the season to come.”

Forde, who featured in all five games for Ireland in the 2021 U20 Six Nations, added: “I am delighted to sign a two-year contract and extend my stay at my home province. I feel like there’s so much more to come with my game and I know being at Connacht will help develop that.

“We’ve got a really good group of players here and I want to play my part in helping this club succeed.”