Cork's Cathal Heffernan signs permanent deal with Italian giants AC Milan

CATHAL HEFFERNAN HAS agreed a move to AC Milan, with the Italian giants exercising their option to sign him on a permanent deal from Cork City following the completion of his loan spell with the club.

Heffernan joined Cork City from Ringmahon Rangers in 2019, representing the club at U15, 17 and U19 level before making his first team debut in the final game of the 2021 season.

The 17-year-old defender joined Milan at the end of January on a loan deal, and has sufficiently impressed to earn a permanent move to Italy, having made his debut for AC Milan’s Primavera 1 side in March.

Cork City’s Head of Academy, Liam Kearney, said: “Cathal has clearly done well whilst on loan and is now getting the opportunity to sign permanently.

“That he is getting this opportunity is a testament to his own hard work and dedication, as well as the work put in by his coaches at Ringmahon Rangers and here at our academy.

“We are very pleased for him and we wish him the very best of luck in his future career.”

Cork City Chairman Declan Carey added: “This is an exciting move for Cathal, as he embarks on the next stage of his career.

“Seeing another young player move on from our academy, to a club of the stature of AC Milan, underlines the great work being done by Liam Kearney and his team in our academy, as well as the great work being done by schoolboys clubs, such as Ringmahon Rangers.

“We would like to wish Cathal the very best of luck for the future, and we will all be watching his progress.”

