Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 20 November, 2019
Son of Olympians Rob and Marian Heffernan scores for Ireland U15s

There was also a stunning goal from Shamrock Rovers’ Kevin Zefi in the 2-1 win over Poland.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 20 Nov 2019, 11:03 AM
1 hour ago 2,558 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4898965
Cathal pictured with his parents and sisters.
Image: Instagram/Robert Heffernan
Cathal pictured with his parents and sisters.
Cathal pictured with his parents and sisters.
Image: Instagram/Robert Heffernan

IRELAND’S U15S ENJOYED a 2-1 friendly win over Poland at Eamonn Deacy Park last night.  

Kevin Zefi of Shamrock Rovers scored the opener on 32 minutes and what a goal it was. 

The midfielder picked the ball up in his own half and set off on a mazy run — exchanging a one-two with Caden McLaughlin before gliding past a couple of defenders and stroking the ball into the bottom corner. 

Five minutes into the second half, Cork City defender Cathal Heffernan then doubled the advantage for Jason Donohue’s side. 

The son of Irish Olmpians Rob and Marian Heffernan, who made his debut in a 3-1 win over Latvia in October, headed home from close range after Sam Curtis had put Luke O’Brien’s half-cleared free-kick back into the danger area. 

Poland pulled one back two minutes later but Ireland claimed their fourth win from as many games. 

