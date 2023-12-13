Advertisement
UEFA Youth League

Cathal Heffernan scores another European goal in Newcastle win against AC Milan

Heffernan gave Newcastle the lead early in the second half with his second European goal of the season.
50 minutes ago

CORK’S CATHAL HEFFERNAN added another European goal to his CV on Wednesday as Newcastle’s U19s beat his former club AC Milan 3-1 in the Uefa Youth League.

Heffernan was quickest to react after Milan only half-cleared a set piece, finishing neatly to give Newcastle a 2-1 lead in the 55th minute.

The goal was Heffernan’s second of the campaign, leaving him as Newcastle’s top scorer in the group stages.

The win proved to be little more than a consolation for the Magpies, who were eliminated after taking just one point from their first four games, while Milan had already clinched top spot in Group F and a place in the last 16.

Niall Kelly
