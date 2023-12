Cathal Heffernan scores another European goal in Newcastle win against AC Milan

๐‚๐š๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ฅ ๐‡๐ž๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ๐ง๐š๐ง! โ˜˜๏ธ



CORKโ€™S CATHAL HEFFERNAN added another European goal to his CV on Wednesday as Newcastleโ€™s U19s beat his former club AC Milan 3-1 in the Uefa Youth League.

Heffernan was quickest to react after Milan only half-cleared a set piece, finishing neatly to give Newcastle a 2-1 lead in the 55th minute.

The goal was Heffernanโ€™s second of the campaign, leaving him as Newcastleโ€™s top scorer in the group stages.

The win proved to be little more than a consolation for the Magpies, who were eliminated after taking just one point from their first four games, while Milan had already clinched top spot in Group F and a place in the last 16.